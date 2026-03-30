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When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is Trash, But There's a Catch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 30, 2026 6:55 AM
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is Trash, But There's a Catch
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There have been cracks in the media’s tolerance of the Democratic Party’s stance on the Department of Homeland Security shutdown. It’s almost as if the Left wants a devastating terror attack because that’s the risk. Sure, long security lines at the airport are an immediate inconvenience, but the homeland’s key agency amid Operation Epic Fury and terrorist reprisals remains shut down.

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On ABC News last Sunday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was pressed by host Jonathan Karl, who did not let the Maryland Democrat sidestep the simple fact that Democrats are responsible for the DHS shutdown and have shouldered most of the blame:

ABC: "ICE already has the money… you’re holding up the entirety of the DHS..." 

VAN HOLLEN: "That's a false statement..." 

ABC: "You're holding up the rest of DHS." 

VAN HOLLEN: "We're not..." 

ABC: "You're holding up... that's just a fact." 

This exchange comes despite Friday’s chaos caused by congressional Republicans over the measure to reopen DHS: the Senate passed DHS funding by voice vote, but left ICE and Border Patrol unfunded, then left town. The House GOP didn’t find that acceptable, so it passed a 60-day CR instead. Both chambers recessed until April 13.  

Still, Democrats caused the shutdown, continued to block funding, and even this half-measure was known to be unacceptable to House Republicans, making it a mess. The only ‘win’ was that Democrats didn’t get their concessions for ICE agents. John Thune promised not to include any of those in a future reconciliation package that will add more funding for ICE. That drama will need to be sorted out.  

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Related:

BORDER PATROL CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

So, yes, good on Karl, but the catch is that until Democrats see evidence that their stance is angering their base and the public is turning against them, they have no interest in ending this shutdown (via Rachael Bade): 

For weeks, Democrats have implored Republicans to fund the rest of the department while carving out ICE enforcement — thus allowing negotiations to continue without wreaking havoc on other agencies. Now that once-reluctant Republicans are on board, suddenly it’s not enough to win Democratic votes. 

REPUBLICANS ARE UNDERSTANDABLY FURIOUS. But Democrats’ shifting position underscores how the party has maintained the upper hand in the shutdown, at least politically speaking. Sure, Democratic leaders who once scorned shutdowns have done a completely 180 — thanks to the pressure from the base. Nonetheless, the party isn’t catching much heat and currently feels zero pressure to cut a deal. 

The circus comes back to town in a couple of weeks. 

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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