How Karoline Leavitt Embarrassed the Liberal Media on Illegal Alien Crime Today

They think that if they don’t cover, we won’t notice. Luckily, the liberal media is losing power, people are scouring different streams for information, and Sheridan Gorman, 18, a Loyola University student killed in cold blood by an illegal alien, won’t have her story suffocated like so many others in the past. It makes Democrats look bad: Gorman was shot and killed by Jose Medina, 25, on March 19. Medina had a warrant for failing to appear before the court on shoplifting charges. He was an illegal alien who trespassed into our country in 2023. He was part of the Biden invasion, and this happened in a blue state and a sanctuary city.

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Yes, this is Laken Riley all over again.

.@PressSec SHAMES the media for BARELY covering the case of Sheridan Gorman



ABC News: 1 minute, 19 seconds

CBS: 2 minutes, 1 second

NBC: 23 seconds



"I think her life was worth more than 23 seconds on cable television."pic.twitter.com/Y9TBDesLIT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2026

During today's press briefing, Leavitt called out the big three—CBS, NBC, and ABC—for their lackluster coverage of the crime.

“I think her life was worth more than 23 seconds on cable television,” she said.

ABC covered this story for less than 80 seconds. CBS News barely over the two-minute mark, and NBC a mere 23 seconds, hence the remarks.

We all know why they don’t want to draw attention to this story; it resonates, and Democrats can’t defend it given their anti-ICE antics and pervasive advocacy for criminal illegal aliens. Illegal immigration is the only thing keeping Democrats relevant. They must allow these bloodthirsty, criminal trash to roam our streets for the sake of their political footprint on the Hill.

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