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What Happened Between American & Japanese Twitter Accounts Was Pure Gold...and It Will Anger the Libs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 29, 2026 11:30 PM
What Happened Between American & Japanese Twitter Accounts Was Pure Gold...and It Will Anger the Libs
Prison Mitch

I’m a Korean-American. Naturally, I’m supposed to strongly dislike the Japanese because they’re enemies of my blood. I don’t think I can do that anymore, not that it was ever a serious part of my life. It was mostly said in jest. Still, what happened over the weekend between Japanese and American social media accounts was special. It was hilarious, too. It also appeared to smother any social media reach the ‘No Kings’ crowd wished to ride into next week.  

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The explosion of love between the two countries’ respective accounts centered on culture and immigration. As Christian Heiens posted, “This is 9/11 for left-wing anime fans.” Elon Musk was entertained by the posts.

Enjoy, folks. 

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Not Even Bill Maher Could Allow This Dem Talking Point on Iran to be Spewed on His Show Matt Vespa
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JAPAN USA
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I never could get into anime, though Beserk is a cool manga. I like Battle Royale and sushi, and yes, I grew up on and am still a huge Godzilla fan. 

World War II is over. We won. Korea was liberated. And we got a great ally in return. 

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Not Even Bill Maher Could Allow This Dem Talking Point on Iran to be Spewed on His Show Matt Vespa
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