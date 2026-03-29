What Happened Between American & Japanese Twitter Accounts Was Pure Gold...and It Will Anger the Libs

I’m a Korean-American. Naturally, I’m supposed to strongly dislike the Japanese because they’re enemies of my blood. I don’t think I can do that anymore, not that it was ever a serious part of my life. It was mostly said in jest. Still, what happened over the weekend between Japanese and American social media accounts was special. It was hilarious, too. It also appeared to smother any social media reach the ‘No Kings’ crowd wished to ride into next week.

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The explosion of love between the two countries’ respective accounts centered on culture and immigration. As Christian Heiens posted, “This is 9/11 for left-wing anime fans.” Elon Musk was entertained by the posts.

Enjoy, folks.

𝕏 Japan posts are amazing 🇯🇵 https://t.co/bcHpIWr5FV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2026

Twitter... but only Americans and Japanese pic.twitter.com/bnK7qta3v4 — Dimitri (@thedimitri) March 29, 2026

I…I don’t know how to explain what is happening on X right now between theUSA and Japan but I’m here for it 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJPzLdRgWj — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐 🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) March 29, 2026

The U.S. and Japan basically had a digital weekend barbecue and I think that’s beautiful 🥹 — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) March 29, 2026

This is 9/11 for Left-wing anime fans. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) March 29, 2026

Incredible things are happening in my feed right now. pic.twitter.com/O0sTbQxODM — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) March 29, 2026

The X timeline right now pic.twitter.com/hn4KEpQfwh — Magills (@magills_) March 28, 2026

🇯🇵🇺🇸 Yes, there is a whole subculture in our country dedicated to the Southern United States (especially Texas).



I'm glad people people abroad can appreciate it too! pic.twitter.com/z3S9B0KWE6 — 鈴森はるか 『haruka suzumori』 🇯🇵 (@harukaawake) March 28, 2026

90% of my timeline pic.twitter.com/wGsKKPUGAz — Fight Back Podcast (@ShieldsClips) March 29, 2026

pic.twitter.com/FsRc9m7tbL — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) March 29, 2026

Fun fact: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is also a heavy metal drummer. 🥰🇯🇵👹 pic.twitter.com/vrhf0zcf4u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2026

If we can put a man on the moon, we can replace California with Japan. pic.twitter.com/MJKI9Oet2T — Dubzy (@DubzyOnceAgain) March 29, 2026

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My X timeline all yesterday pic.twitter.com/FHbIKiFU0M — Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) March 29, 2026

The US and Japan have the most underrated mutual obsession on the planet.



Japan worships American BBQ culture. Texas-style brisket restaurants in Tokyo have 3-hour waits. American Barbeque, a chain in Osaka, charges $80 a plate and sells out nightly. Japan's wagyu beef… https://t.co/IMrffn3iGp — Aakash Gupta (@aakashgupta) March 28, 2026

My baby sister has been trying to get me into Japanese culture and taking a trip to Japan for years. After this weekend, I think she’s finally getting her wish! pic.twitter.com/Z37hYirgcd — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 30, 2026

"What kind of American are you? The grill kind?" pic.twitter.com/oXJr8p7kFx — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) March 29, 2026

Illegals who’ve been in our country for 20 years



VS



Japanese who’ve never set foot in America once pic.twitter.com/VnXHhEXptf — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) March 29, 2026

Americans dropped nukes on Japan twice and now they‘re best friends.



Americans defended Europeans for free the past 80 years and they are the most ungrateful pricks imaginable.



There is a lesson to be learned there. pic.twitter.com/f23vmYKS1L — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 29, 2026

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🇺🇸🇯🇵 Everyone in Japan knows "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver.



We cover it all the time so I hope our American friends can appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/ldIEfGZLBW — 鈴森はるか 『haruka suzumori』 🇯🇵 (@harukaawake) March 29, 2026

“American and Japan Twitter just found each other and the alliance is stronger than we ever imagined” pic.twitter.com/Qp2e60Pe7W — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) March 28, 2026

I never could get into anime, though Beserk is a cool manga. I like Battle Royale and sushi, and yes, I grew up on and am still a huge Godzilla fan.

World War II is over. We won. Korea was liberated. And we got a great ally in return.