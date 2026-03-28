The 'Voter ID Is Jim Crow' Narrative Took a Huge Blow in North Carolina This Week
The 'Voter ID Is Jim Crow' Narrative Took a Huge Blow in North...
Someone Needs to Take Tiger Woods' Car Keys Away
Someone Needs to Take Tiger Woods' Car Keys Away
HBO's Harry Potter Series Has a Black Actor Portraying Snape. The Reactions Have Been Wild
HBO's Harry Potter Series Has a Black Actor Portraying Snape. The Reactions Have...
House Passes 60-Day CR for DHS, But It Doesn't Matter
House Passes 60-Day CR for DHS, But It Doesn't Matter
Normalizing Deviant and Unhealthy Behavior
Normalizing Deviant and Unhealthy Behavior
Glyphosate Opponents vs Nutrition and Modern Agriculture
Glyphosate Opponents vs Nutrition and Modern Agriculture
Maryland’s 'Equal Opportunity' Bill Targets Private Education
Maryland’s 'Equal Opportunity' Bill Targets Private Education
Distance, Perspective, and the Weight of America
Distance, Perspective, and the Weight of America
The Real Toxic Masculinity: The Hidden, Chemical Crisis Destroying American Manhood
The Real Toxic Masculinity: The Hidden, Chemical Crisis Destroying American Manhood
Freedom and Capitalism Will Save Cuba
Freedom and Capitalism Will Save Cuba
Democrats Push Marijuana to Spread Dependency
Democrats Push Marijuana to Spread Dependency
Harmeet Dhillon Is an Exceptional Choice to Lead Civil Rights Division
Harmeet Dhillon Is an Exceptional Choice to Lead Civil Rights Division
The EV Bubble Is About to Burst
The EV Bubble Is About to Burst
We Are on the Road to Serfdom
We Are on the Road to Serfdom
Tipsheet

Why a Finnish MP Got Convicted of Hate Speech

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 28, 2026 6:50 AM
Why a Finnish MP Got Convicted of Hate Speech
Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP

A Finnish member of parliament has been convicted of hate speech, part of an ongoing erosion of basic free speech rights, which we’ve seen accelerated in Europe. Western values are under attack here, and the reasoning behind this person’s conviction is, frankly, ridiculous. It makes you proud to be an American, and the fact that we have a codified right to free speech.  

Advertisement

Päivi Räsänen, a medical doctor by trade, claims that homosexuality is a developmental disorder, which she included in a church pamphlet. She quoted the Bible to back up her claims. Look, I don’t care about her views on this, but her right to express them has been muzzled. What’s worse is that two lower court rulings cleared her of such charges, but the Finnish Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that her works incited hatred (via The Guardian): 

A Finnish member of parliament has been found guilty by the country’s supreme court of inciting hatred after claiming that homosexuality was a “developmental disorder”, in a conviction that prompted criticism from far-right government ministers. 

Päivi Räsänen, of the Christian Democrats, made the claims in a pamphlet first published in 2004 and reproduced on the website of the Luther Foundation Finland and the Finnish Evangelical Mission Diocese in 2007. 

In a 3-2 vote, the supreme court on Thursday found Räsänen guilty of a crime when she republished the pamphlet on Facebook in 2019 and on her website the following year. She was fined €1,800. The court ruled her claim that homosexuality was a disorder of psychosexual development was incorrect.

Räsänen was supported in her case by the US-based conservative legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, which has tried to use her case as an example of censorship in Europe. The group has ramped up its global spending on litigation and other campaigns after successfully overturning Roe v Wade, which protected the right to abortion, in the US. 

Recommended

The 'Voter ID Is Jim Crow' Narrative Took a Huge Blow in North Carolina This Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHRISTIANITY FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH LGBTQ+

“I am shocked and profoundly disappointed that the court has failed to recognize my basic human right to freedom of expression. I stand by the teachings of my Christian faith, and will continue to defend my and every person’s right to share their convictions in the public square,” Räsänen said in a statement. 

She will now appeal this ruling to the European Court of Human Rights. 

Quoting scripture is okay, but expressing belief in it is not. 

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 'Voter ID Is Jim Crow' Narrative Took a Huge Blow in North Carolina This Week Matt Vespa
House Passes 60-Day CR for DHS, But It Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
The EV Bubble Is About to Burst Sydney Rodman
SHOCK: Christian Girl Subjected to Daily Backpack Searches, Scolded for Sharing Her Faith in Jesus Jordan Sekulow
Kimmel's Dumb Joke More Telling Than Funny Tom Knighton
HBO's Harry Potter Series Has a Black Actor Portraying Snape. The Reactions Have Been Wild Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The 'Voter ID Is Jim Crow' Narrative Took a Huge Blow in North Carolina This Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement