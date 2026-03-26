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Trans Lawyer Has an Epic Meltdown...and Opposing Counsel's Face Says It All

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 26, 2026 3:00 PM
Trans Lawyer Has an Epic Meltdown...and Opposing Counsel's Face Says It All
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

What is happening with today’s attorneys? In Georgia, a prosecutor filed documents during an appeal that included statutes and citations that did not exist, prompting some to wonder if AI was used. Now, in what seems to be a child custody case in Oklahoma, there’s been a major meltdown in a local courthouse, where an attorney, who identifies as transgender, got into a serious altercation with a judge, resulting in a contempt of court charge and an arrest that turned increasingly disorderly. 

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It didn’t have to go this way. The attorney, Rob Hopkins of Oklahoma City, was trying to file a petition. The judge said the party hadn’t filed the proper paperwork and instructed Hopkins to get his documents in order before proceeding. That did not sit well at all. Hopkins accused the judge of bias because she/he/it/ze (whatever the hell) was transgender, which the judge, who managed to stay calm through all of this, denied.

Hopkins might have a reputation for being a drama queen in court, as the judge showed the lawyer the button to summon every deputy in the courthouse if things get more chaotic. Hopkins was apparently aware of this security measure, claiming it had happened before. The best part is the opposing counsel’s face throughout this fiasco:

When the judge asked if Hopkins’ client could be reached by phone, the other attorney objected, pointing out that it’s clear this individual wouldn't appear in person at any point since there are alleged warrants for theft, which caused Hopkins to throw another fit. 

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GEORGIA JUDGES OKLAHOMA TRANSGENDER

How this person became an attorney is another mystery, because this isn’t proper protocol—you don’t need a law degree for that. At least, the scenes in My Cousin Vinny were funny. This is outright embarrassing. You wouldn’t act like this at the grocery store checkout.  

By this point, the judge had had enough of this circus, called the deputies, and Hopkins was arrested, though not without resisting. The ‘I can’t breathe’ line was tossed in there during the tussle.  

This was anti-Saul Goodman. What a disaster. 

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