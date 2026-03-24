Did You See This Clip of Obama's CIA Director Talking About Iran?

It’s beyond parody that a former CIA director could be so out of touch, simply because he disliked an election outcome. This was a gathering of the so-called 'morons' on MS Now—true, that’s often the case, but this time, it was a particular brand of idiocy. They had John Brennan, Obama’s former spy chief, who arguably went rogue during the Russia investigation, claiming he would trust Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, over Donald Trump.

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John, are we experiencing dementia, or are you just getting your shots in before your probable indictment for giving false testimony about the Russiagate hoax, especially regarding the Steele dossier?

Trump launched Operation Epic Fury almost a month ago, where we’ve destroyed Iran’s navy, its nuclear weapons ambitions, and the core of its political and military leadership. The cream of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is gone. The Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is dead, and his son is pretty much half dead. Its ballistic missile capability has been severely degraded; its infrastructure and manufacturing base are being dismantled. This regime will collapse. But there’s been a pause as talks reportedly resumed on a new deal between the US and Iran.

“Well, I tend to believe Iran more than I do Donald Trump, because he could not acknowledge the truth even when it—he's slapped in the face with it repeatedly,” said Brennan on MS Now.

Beyond Parody: Obama's Communist CIA Director John Brennan on MSNow runs cover for the world's leading sponsor of terror.@SymoneDSanders: "Iran, they are an authoritarian regime who’s known to lie."



John Brennan: "Well, I tend to believe Iran more than I do Donald Trump,… pic.twitter.com/Fml9ljtYKW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 24, 2026

“Iran, they are an authoritarian regime who’s known to lie,” said Symone Sanders, speaking about the situation in Iran, adding she doesn’t know what to believe.

I mean, Dear God, people.

They hate Trump more than they love their country. In that regard, yes, they are the Palestinians of American politics, as those folks hate Israel more than they love their families. It’s the same blind hatred that leads to disaster, and in the case of Brennan, mentally challenged remarks, which explains why the US got rolled a lot during Obama’s tenure.

If this were 1942, Brennan would take Hitler's side over the Allies in negotiations and in deciding whom to trust. He just exposed that.

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