Another Year of Absolute Mayhem in Daytona Beach

If you live in Daytona Beach, Florida, spring break has to be the worst time of the year. I mean, given the footage, I would be like Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend’: off the streets by dark and lock everything up, because the mayhem that’s occurred yet again here is outrageous. We got brawls, shootings, and all-around degeneracy. It’s become so bad that a state of emergency had to be implemented last week. Thank God, it’s over (via Fox News):

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A popular Florida spring break destination has declared a state of emergency stemming from several days of chaos leading to over 100 arrests. Additionally, five shootings were reported throughout Volusia County over the same timeframe. The City of Daytona Beach issued the declaration, along with a seven-day overnight curfew for minors, in response to several recent incidents involving spring breakers wreaking havoc on the area, according to FOX 35. "Daytona Beach should no longer position itself as a Spring Break destination," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said. "It is not a decision against tourism, but a decision against unsanctioned high-risk activity that strains resources, disrupts our community and places unnecessary demands on public safety personnel." […] In response to the chaos, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood declared various special event zones throughout Daytona Beach, FOX 35 reported. The move gives authorities the ability to double fines and citations, impound vehicles for up to 72 hours and issue occupancy limits on the beach. Authorities made more than 130 arrests last weekend, including 84 in Daytona Beach and 49 in New Smyrna Beach.

Gunfire Erupts at Florida Beach, Sending Spring Breakers Fleeing



Wild scenes unfolded over the weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, as gunshots forced thousands of spring break revelers to scatter from crowded beaches. Footage from hotel balconies captured screaming sunbathers… pic.twitter.com/rwclBiM5Ld — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 16, 2026

Daytona police responded to 4 separate shootings in 24 hours, arrested over 130 people, and confiscated 6 firearms.



So much for the stereotypes they keep telling us don’t exist. https://t.co/uTvxqFpaGi pic.twitter.com/AZmdNlVkGZ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 16, 2026

Spring Break 2026 in Daytona Beach has already begun...



pic.twitter.com/7TSuYdSRD6 — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) March 17, 2026

Spring Break Daytona Beach 1989 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/uPQ68QX8sR — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) March 17, 2026

Look, not trying to harp on stereotypes here. You can comment below.

PLEASE FOLLOW THE GUIDELINES, but holy hell, folks.

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