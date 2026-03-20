Oh My God, Please Fire This Secret Service Agent Already

It’s remarkable that this woman remains employed by the Secret Service. How does she continue to stay in her position? She has been suspended once more. Agent Miyo Perez has become a symbol of the agency’s shortcomings at the 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which nearly resulted in President Trump’s assassination. Surprisingly, this wasn’t enough to get her fired. Now, she’s under investigation again for a secret nine-month relationship with a foreign national. They got married, too. More details are provided by Susan Crabtree of Real Clear Politics:

This is the third time Perez has been suspended in a little more than a year. She is on administrative leave and under "Do Not Admit" status while the investigation continues.

Congressional investigations that examined the Butler failures faulted Perez for not placing any Secret Service or local police asset on top of the now-notorious sloped roof of the American Glass Building where would-be assassin Thomas Crooks fired off his shots, among other security problems at Butler.

Yet Congress also questioned why the Secret Service allowed an inexperienced agent to be placed in such a crucial role at an outdoor rally with thousands of people in attendance. The decision to have Perez in a leading security role for the Butler rally is even more concerning considering that top-level Secret Service officials, including current Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who was serving as the Trump campaign detail leader at the time, had been briefed on an Iranian threat to Trump’s life.

Despite the ongoing congressional investigations and internal Secret Service review of her role in the Butler failures, Perez quietly married a Brazilian foreign national last April without notifying the agency, according to a copy of her marriage certificate located on the Brevard County public records website and according to sources familiar with the timing of when she informed the agency of her marriage.

THE INVESTIGATION IS LOOKING INTO THE TIMING OF PEREZ'S MARRIAGE TO A FOREIGN NATIONAL AND WHETHER THE WOMAN WAS AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT AT THE TIME OF THE MARRIAGE

Perez had informed the Secret Service of her contact with the Brazilian woman in 2024 before the assassination attempt on Trump’s life, but the agency may have either lost the notification or failed to act on it at the time, according to several sources in the Secret Service community.

It’s unclear, however, whether Perez characterized the contact accurately in 2024 and ever since. Agents are questioning whether she followed mandatory protocol to keep the Secret Service updated on how the relationship was developing and when the two began to live together and subsequently married. The marriage took place in April 2025, according to the marriage certificate attained on a public records database. I'll link to the marriage certificate below.

Yet sources in the Secret Service community say Perez didn’t inform the agency until January, nine months after the marriage took place.

The internal Secret Service investigation is examining whether the woman Perez was dating and married last year had overstayed her visa and was facing a deportation order, multiple sources familiar with the matter told RCP.

SECRET SERVICE HAS A CHECKERED HISTORY OF COVERING UP OR UNEVENLY DISCIPLINING AGENTS WHO HAVE HAD RELATIONSHIPS WITH FOREIGN NATIONALS, INCLUDING AT LEAST ONE KNOWN RUSSIAN SPY

In 2018, news broke that a suspected Russian spy had been working for the Secret Service in the U.S. embassy in Moscow for at least a decade. Dan Bongino

revealed on his podcast that he had tried to report the spy when he was serving in the embassy before he left the Secret Service in 2011 but was dismissed and told to keep his mouth shut.

The same Russian woman was suspected of being involved in an affair with the top Secret Service agent working at the embassy, who had served as the Resident Agent in Charge, or RAC, after Bongino left but several years before her discovery as a spy, multiple sources in the Secret Service community told RCP.

The Secret Service and the FBI launched an extensive investigation and suspended the former Secret Service RAC because he couldn’t pass his polygraph when questioned about his relationship with the spy, according to sources familiar with the matter.

At the time, the agent in question was the head of the Inspections Division, which oversees disciplinary actions and investigations against all Secret Service employees. The agency allowed this agent to remain on administrative leave until he retired in 2019, a breach of normal disciplinary protocol to benefit an agent and keep the matter out of the press, the sources told RCP.