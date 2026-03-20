Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had a successful visit to the United States, meeting with President Trump and attending a White House dinner. Some observers noted the meeting could become contentious, with many questioning Japan's response to Operation Epic Fury. Takaichi stated that only Trump can bring peace to the situation.

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Yet, to get a real sense of how everyone feels about Joe Biden, the White House posted a video of her trip in which Ms. Takaichi was shown Trump’s Presidential Wall of Fame, where Joe Biden’s picture is the autopen. She’s caught laughing at the photo:

Everyone knows—even liberals—Joe Biden was cooked. And this nation was on cruise control, especially in the last 18 months, which was a detriment to the US and its allies.

It wasn’t all fun and games, though I’m sure the media will obsess about Trump’s quip about Pearl Harbor. Here’s what the two leaders discussed:

The President championed American farmers, ranchers, and producers by improving and accelerating market access for U.S. agricultural exports to Japan. In addition to the first tranche of three major Japanese investments under the 2025 U.S.-Japan Strategic Trade and Investment Agreement announced in February 2026, and worth $36 billion, the United States welcomes a second tranche of Japanese investments, including up to $40 billion from GE Vernova Hitachi in Tennessee and Alabama to build small modular reactor power plants and up to $33 billion in natural gas generation facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas. The United States and Japan will continue to cooperate on matters related to investment security, and Japan plans to strengthen its mechanism for reviewing inbound investment based on national security risks. The President welcomed Japan’s support of U.S. reindustrialization. The United States will prioritize visa processing for temporary business travelers, particularly those who make significant investments, train American workers, or transfer critical skills, techniques, or know-how. The President and Prime Minister welcomed the outcomes of the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum, which brought together 17 Indo-Pacific Ministers and hundreds of business leaders to highlight over $50 billion of projects and investments in the United States and the region. Under a new Memorandum of Cooperation, the two nations will accelerate joint research and development and industry cooperation on commercially-viable development of deep-sea critical minerals resources, including rare-earth muds near Japan’s Minamitorishima Island that could meet centuries’ worth of industrial demand. The United States and Japan reached a Critical Minerals Action Plan to increase the production and diversity of critical minerals, developing a plurilateral trade initiative supported by price floors or other measures. The U.S. Department of Energy and Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology signed a Statement of Intent to drive cooperation on AI-enabled scientific discovery and innovation, high-performance computing, and quantum technologies. Under a new Memorandum of Understanding, the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory, Japan’s RIKEN and Fujitsu, and NVIDIA will leverage public research institutions and private sector partners to accelerate computing architectures and solutions. Astronauts will return to the Moon through NASA’s Artemis program with Japan’s crewed pressurized lunar rover. The two countries will expand cooperation in low-Earth orbit and the NASA-led Moon base, and will launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) later this year. The two countries are cooperating in biotech and pharmaceutical supply chain resilience under the October 2025 Technology Prosperity Deal. In 2025, the two nations shared multiple epidemic intelligence reports and identified 19 public health events, leading to earlier detection and rapid response. The United States and Japan affirmed their commitment to deploying advanced capabilities in Japan to enable a strong denial defense posture. This year, the two sides will maintain close coordination, building on the successful 2025 deployment of the U.S. Typhon missile system to mainland Japan. Following the bilateral feasibility study for AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) co-production, the two countries will scope Japan’s future role in increased AMRAAM production capacity. In support of missile defense cooperation, the two sides will rapidly increase by fourfold the production of Standard Missile 3 Block IIA missiles in Japan. The United States welcomed Japan’s commitment to develop a secure and sovereign cloud platform for government data to enhance bilateral information sharing, planning, and coordination. The two leaders committed to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of regional security and global prosperity, supported the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues through dialogue, and opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, including by force or coercion. The United States and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and to enhance the Japan-U.S.-ROK partnership. The United States supports Japan’s determination to achieve an immediate resolution of the abductee issue. The two sides will coordinate in third countries to address challenges posed by strategic competitors and rogue states.

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