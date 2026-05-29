NM Democrat Governor Probably Said the Dumbest Thing Regarding Winning Elections

Democrats don’t seem to realize what’s coming. Once the restrictive wars end and the 2030 census data is released, they’ll become a regional party. It will be one where they dominate cities and coasts. Our system favors parties with geographic diversity, and while we have that, Democrats do not. They’re panicking.

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Take New Mexico Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who finally found the task of attracting more male voters too much of a hill to climb. She said that if their party focuses on Democratic women, they don’t need to worry about male voters. I’m not kidding. That’s peak idiocy. First, limiting options is just flat-out dumb in anything. In politics, where there are multiple ways to skin the electoral cat, relying on one path can lead parties to irrelevance.

New Mexico Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says Democrats don't need men's votes:



“If women, Democratic women, just show up and vote, we’re good. We don’t need any of the men.” pic.twitter.com/btgZ3JijS1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2026

I’m not complaining if Democrats choose to do this — we’ll hold the majority for a generation — but this is trivial stuff. It’s also not a new problem. For at least twenty years, white males over 40 have been a concern for Democrats. Forget liberal men, forget black men, too, and focus on the Chardonnay-drinking Karens from the suburbs who watch too much Bravo and MS Now.

That’s the Democratic base, Michelle? You think it’s just miserable singles, overeducated, blue-haired freaks, and their equally insufferable boomer counterparts that can win you elections? You are sadly mistaken.

We can discount half the electorate and still win—what a clown party. It’s almost as bad as when Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson tried to argue analytically that they beat the New York Knicks two out of three times in the series. They were mostly blowouts, my dude, and you got swept.