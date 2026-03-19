James Comey Got Subpoenaed Again

You thought this was going away? hell no, but it likely won’t be at the top of the headlines due to the 2026 midterms and Operation Epic Fury. Then again, any chance the media takes to portray Trump as a dictator is never passed up, so you could see some segments about this soon: former FBI Director James Comey has been subpoenaed again. It’s part of a wide-ranging probe into the Russian interference circus that turned out to be a total hoax (via NBC News):

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Former FBI Director James Comey has been subpoenaed in connection with a wide-ranging investigation being run by a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in Florida, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News Thursday. The probe, which focuses on an earlier investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and other prosecutions related to President Donald Trump, is being led by Jason A. Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. The sprawling probe has been dubbed a "grand conspiracy" investigation by Trump allies. An attorney for Comey did not have an immediate comment, while Quiñones' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Axios first reported on Comey's subpoena. NBC News reported in August that Attorney General Pam Bondi directed Justice Department prosecutors to investigate actions surrounding the 2016 election. While the statute of limitations would normally bar a probe into actions from a decade ago, Trump allies have argued that officials they believe were part of a conspiracy took steps in furtherance of a conspiracy within the five-year statute of limitations.

The process is the punishment. Get after it. Comey has been a lightning rod for this story. The only thing that both parties agree on is that the man sucks: Republicans hate him over the Russian collusion nonsense, whereas Democrats think his Clinton email server probe cost Hillary the election.

The former FBI chief got into hot water for posting an obvious pro-assassination photo showing a bunch of seashells spelling “86 47.” Comey pleaded ignorance when the Secret Service questioned him, which is just unbelievable for a man in his position. He also said he didn’t arrange the shells; he happened to come upon them while walking on the beach.

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