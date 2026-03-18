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Tipsheet

Why This GOP Rep Tore Into Trump's Former Intel Official Who Resigned Over Iran War

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2026 6:50 AM
Why This GOP Rep Tore Into Trump's Former Intel Official Who Resigned Over Iran War
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Kent is gone. The now-ex-director of the National Counterterrorism Center penned a scathing letter explaining his resignation, which centered on the Iran war. Tehran didn’t pose a threat, and we got pressured into this war by Israel. Those were his reasons. 

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Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) was not pleased with the letter or how Kent went about exiting the administration, explaining why on Katie Pavlich Tonight:

DONALDS: “Number one, I think that it was really inappropriate for him to write a letter like that on his way out the door.” 

“That’s essentially trying to throw a hand grenade and while you shut the door and walk out. I think that’s wrong.” 

“Number two, it undermines the commander in chief.” 

“And I think it also undermines our military officials who are in that region right now.” 

“Number three, and more importantly, and I think this is really for the American people — Donald Trump is not going to be cowed by the Israeli government or any other government.” 

“And I would knowing him and knowing several members of the family, I mean, if you talk to members of his family, they don’t get him to make a decision.” 

“So how do you expect another force him to make a decision? That’s not accurate.” 

“I think the president looked at the information in real time and said this is what we need to do.” 

“And I think that was actually supported by the tweet that came out from DNI Gabbard, essentially saying, listen, the president looked at all the information and he made this decision.” 

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The media tried to use this as some sign that there’s a MAGA split. Nope. There is no split. Kent was reportedly a known leaker who was cut out of the loop eons ago. His leaving probably pre-empted a potential firing down the road. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


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