Why This GOP Rep Tore Into Trump's Former Intel Official Who Resigned Over Iran War

Joe Kent is gone. The now-ex-director of the National Counterterrorism Center penned a scathing letter explaining his resignation, which centered on the Iran war. Tehran didn’t pose a threat, and we got pressured into this war by Israel. Those were his reasons.

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Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) was not pleased with the letter or how Kent went about exiting the administration, explaining why on Katie Pavlich Tonight:

Rep. Byron Donalds ripped into Joe Kent’s resignation letter with three brutal takedowns, comparing it to throwing a hand grenade on the way out the door.



DONALDS: “Number one, I think that it was really inappropriate for him to write a letter like that on his way out the door.”… pic.twitter.com/F9R9rJ5YpT — Overton (@overton_news) March 18, 2026

DONALDS: “Number one, I think that it was really inappropriate for him to write a letter like that on his way out the door.” “That’s essentially trying to throw a hand grenade and while you shut the door and walk out. I think that’s wrong.” “Number two, it undermines the commander in chief.” “And I think it also undermines our military officials who are in that region right now.” “Number three, and more importantly, and I think this is really for the American people — Donald Trump is not going to be cowed by the Israeli government or any other government.” “And I would knowing him and knowing several members of the family, I mean, if you talk to members of his family, they don’t get him to make a decision.” “So how do you expect another force him to make a decision? That’s not accurate.” “I think the president looked at the information in real time and said this is what we need to do.” “And I think that was actually supported by the tweet that came out from DNI Gabbard, essentially saying, listen, the president looked at all the information and he made this decision.”

The media tried to use this as some sign that there’s a MAGA split. Nope. There is no split. Kent was reportedly a known leaker who was cut out of the loop eons ago. His leaving probably pre-empted a potential firing down the road.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



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