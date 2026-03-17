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Tipsheet

Trump Set the Record Straight on Iran Threat After Losing Top Intel Chief

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 17, 2026 12:45 PM
Trump Set the Record Straight on Iran Threat After Losing Top Intel Chief
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

President Trump lost his director for the National Counterintelligence Center. Joe Kent penned and posted his resignation letter today, claiming he cannot remain part of this government, which executed a war against Iran, which Mr. Kent said posed no threat to the United States. He also said Israel pressured us into this military operation. That has not been well received by many a Trump official, and the knives have come out. 

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Trump was asked about his departure during an Oval Office gaggle with the Irish Taoiseach today: 

Well, I read his statement. I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security. I didn't know him well, but I thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy. But when I read his statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out because he said that Iran was not a threat. Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was. The question is whether or not they wanted to do something about it. And many people, many of the greatest military scholars are saying for years that the President should have taken out Iran because they wanted a nuclear weapon.” 

With Kent’s exit, he’s now being framed as Bannon 2.0 on leaks, which probably explains why he wasn't involved in any of the war-planning discussions regarding Operation Epic Fury.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION EPIC FURY

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