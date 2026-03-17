Hey, Dems, Even CNN Says Your Anti-Trump Talking Points on Operation Epic Fury Are Trash

The Democrats and the media are so obsessed with trying to make Operation Epic Fury a failure that they’ve ended up undermining themselves. There’s simply too much evidence showing we’re winning, which has easily countered their trash talk about this operation executed with excellence. We stopped their nuclear weapons program, eliminated their military and political leadership, and turned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei into ash—things that weren’t considered possible for decades for some reason. We killed Khamenei in the first wave of the attacks.

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Are there genuine questions about the future and related issues? Sure, but claiming this as a directionless operation is laughably false. The US-Israeli effort is surgically removing a cancer that was the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. We’re less than 20 days into Epic Fury. Our military objectives are being met—everyone simmer down. It’s to the point where liberals are rooting for the Islamic terrorists to win, which isn’t shocking since the Democrat base is quasi-Islamized. CNN’s Harry Enten hurled some cold water on the Democrats' messaging, so maybe they can be, you know, patriotic about this whole venture:

Harry Enten devastates CNN viewers when he reveals Democrats have gained NO GROUND on Trump following the war with Iran.



“What we are seeing right now is a president whose approval rating is steady.”



“This has NOT been a big deal politically.”



“Americans who say they care a… pic.twitter.com/p2SVC10EBU — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 16, 2026

“Americans who say they care a lot about the Iranian situation — look at this — it’s just 45%. Just 45% of Americans say they care a lot about the situation going on in Iran.” “So despite all the hubbub, right now we’re talking about less than a majority of Americans who say they care a lot about what’s going on in Iran right now.” “But take a look at Google searches right now because it just sort of reinforces that point. Americans’ Google searches for Iran. Look at this down 84% versus February 28th when of course the current war started in Iran.” “And if you look back on Sunday, you look back yesterday searches for the Academy Awards significantly higher are talking about three, four times as high as searches for Iran in the United States of America.” “I’m just not thinking that this is necessarily going to be the big political mover and shaker that you might expect.” “The president’s overall approval rating is the same. It’s the same. It was 41% before the current war in Iran started, and it is 41% now.” “So despite again, all the hubbub, despite all the critics of the president of the United States, what we are seeing right now is a president whose approval rating is steady. And this has not been a big deal politically.

The Democrats are out-of-touch—who could’ve seen that one coming?

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



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