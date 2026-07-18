Why the Left Hates Jews and Christians

I’ve never quite grasped why the Left has come to hate Jews so much. When I was young, Americans were almost unanimous in their support for Israel; indeed, America was about the only country in the world that virtually unconditionally supported Israel. But that began to change, seemingly about a decade or so ago, and the Left now hates Jews and Israel almost as much as they hate Jesus and Christianity.

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I suspect most Leftists hate Jews and Israel because that’s what they’ve been told to do. Mindless sheep follow their leaders and don’t ask tough questions like “why?”. Democrats, of course, are inclined to be racist and elitist, and such people always look down upon and treat with condescension, contempt, and often hatred for those whom they deem inferior to themselves.

Further, the Democrats want the support of America’s growing Muslim population, so hatred of Jews is a keen way to buy those votes.

A bigger mystery to me is why Jewish people continue to support the Democratic Party in such large numbers. I certainly wouldn’t vote for somebody who hated me and wanted to destroy my country.

Of course, something else happened about a decade ago that may be part of the Left’s “hate Israel” motivation—pro-Israel Donald Trump came down that escalator. The Left hates anything Trump likes.

There is absolutely no doubt that one of the major reasons the Left hates Christianity is that conservative, Bible-believing Christians largely support Trump.

The Left, obviously, absolutely abhors Mr. Trump. They believe he is the Very Personification of Evil, and thus, anybody who supports him is a justifiable target for their hatred and abuse. Any “so-called Christian” who defends Trump is a hypocrite, because Trump is Evil, and Christians shouldn’t support evil. (They should support pro-abortion, pro-child mutilation, pro-licentious Democrats instead).

I want to clarify something here. I am a Christian, as devout as my feeble heart and flesh allow. The teachings of Jesus, i.e., the New Testament, are my final authority on all matters; such is the standard by which I judge everybody and everything (including myself). When Donald Trump does things in harmony with the teachings of God, I support him. When he does things contrary to New Testament teaching, I censure him. I do not have “Trump God Syndrome.” Trump (like me) is far from perfect. And I evaluate Democrats by the same standard. My conclusion is, Trump, at least sometimes (not always), does things I think the New Testament condones; I can think of almost nothing the Democrats stand for that Jesus would approve of. It may be a “lesser of evils,” but that is my stance.

But underlying their hatred of Trump is their hatred of Jesus. Jesus said it would happen: “The world…hates Me because I testify of it that its works are evil” (John 7:7), and His followers would be hated, too (I John 3:13). For all of their James Talarico-sophisms, the New Testament plainly condemns the basic tenets of modern Leftism—atheism, abortion, homosexuality, radical feminism, transgenderism, mutilation of children, sloth and parasitism, racism, licentiousness, etc.—there is virtually nothing in the foundational dogmas of modern Leftism that is a 10th cousin to true, pure New Testament Christianity. They know that, and most of them don’t care; they don’t believe in Jesus or the Bible; they believe in “every man does that which is right in the Left’s eyes.”

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But some of them have a conscience—a few—and do try to use Jesus to justify their beliefs. The arguments they use are mind-bogglingly absurd. The satirical “Babylon Bee” recently had a post on “X”, a picture of James Talarico kicking a dog, with the caption, “’ Jesus Never Said You Can’t Do This!’ Shouts James Talarico While Dropkicking Labradoodle.” Hilarious, but so poignantly accurate.

I once had a Leftist throw “Jesus said ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about abortion” at me. This is an astoundingly fallacious argument, but it showed me two things: one, the Left’s desperation to find some way to justify their heinous activities, and two, the horrible condition of the American education system, a system that has been taken over by the Left and no longer teaches students how to think and reason properly. The satire of the “Babylon Bee” is right on the mark: Jesus said ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about kicking dogs, so I guess, to the Left, it would be acceptable to Jesus to do it. No even semi-intelligent individual, thinking rationally, would ever reason like this.

Building arguments based upon evidence and drawing conclusions only upon that evidence, thanks to our current education system, is something most Leftists have no clue how to do. Or that it should even be done. To argue, “It can’t be proven that it didn’t happen this way,” is only done when one has no real positive, substantive evidence for one’s theory. This is not proper argumentation or valid proof. But when a person is determined to believe something, and if proof and facts are lacking or point in another direction, then recourse is found in chimerical arguments to validate what they want to believe. And when an education system produces a bunch of muddle-heads who have been trained to think like this, then too often the false “reasoning” is accepted. Especially if emotions like hatred are in place first.

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The Left hates Jews for reasons I haven’t completely deciphered yet. The Left hates Christians for two reasons: most of them support Donald Trump, and Jesus of Nazareth exposes and condemns their godless, evil behavior. When Christians do what Jesus did, the Left hates them, too. And the Left tries to find any argument to justify their decadence, or throw out as much abuse as possible, to attempt intimidation into silence. Or, as in the case of Charlie Kirk, the Left kills them.

Hatred is a fundamental attribute of the modern Left.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl

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