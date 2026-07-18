Trump Scored a HUGE Election Integrity Win Last Night

Lawfare against the Trump agenda was inevitable when President Trump reclaimed his job in 2024. And we have the latest example, though for the time being, it ends with a win for the Trump White House: an appeals court approved of the Trump plan to require states to turn over their voter rolls for verification before the United States Postal Service can mail out federal ballots.

Advertisement

This initiative was blocked by a judicial order before Independence Day—not anymore. States like California have to play ball if they want their legitimate voters to cast ballots. It’s not a final ruling, but for now, USPS can move forward with this Trump directive aimed at enhancing election integrity (via NY Post):

The D.C. Circuit granted a stay allowing USPS to continue its rulemaking to ensure the integrity of mail-in ballots in advance of the election pursuant to @POTUS executive order. pic.twitter.com/r8OwNLDFAH — Brett Shumate (@AAGShumate) July 17, 2026

This ruling is a win for election integrity and would have significant implications for states like California that refuse to submit their voter rolls to verify compliance with federal election laws. https://t.co/6p60ZKlYu1 — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 18, 2026

🚨 The D.C. Circuit has temporarily allowed the U.S. Postal Service to move forward with its proposed election-mail rule requiring states to submit voter lists and serialized ballot barcodes before USPS will mail federal ballots, staying a district judge's order. pic.twitter.com/MRfGcBWa8S — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 17, 2026

🚨BREAKING: The D.C. Circuit has temporarily allowed USPS to move forward with its election-mail rule requiring states to submit voter lists and serialized ballot barcodes before federal ballots can be mailed, putting a district court’s order on hold. pic.twitter.com/D6k3MBjFPl — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 18, 2026

California voters facing long waits for election results just got a boost from a federal appeals court ruling that could reshape how ballots are handled nationwide. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday temporarily allowed the US Postal Service to move forward with a proposed election-mail rule requiring states to provide voter lists and serialized ballot barcodes before federal ballots are mailed — a move supporters say will strengthen election safeguards. For California, where nearly all voters receive ballots by mail, the decision could mark a major turning point in the ongoing battle over election confidence following repeated complaints about slow vote counts and unproven allegations of widespread fraud. “This ruling is a win for election integrity and would have significant implications for states like California that refuse to submit their voter rolls to verify compliance with federal election laws,” said First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli. The appeals court’s order does not resolve the underlying lawsuit but temporarily allows the Postal Service to move forward with the proposal while the case is reviewed.

Advertisement

President Trump delivered a prime-time address on Thursday where he outlined the significant election security breaches reportedly carried out by China, which have compromised the voter data of about 220 million Americans. Our system is vulnerable to hacking. It’s a complex national security issue, but the main point should be that only Americans should be allowed to vote, something Democrats cannot understand.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.