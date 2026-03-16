Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Makes a Major Announcement

The Border Patrol is losing a top member: Greg Bovino. The ‘commander-at-large’ is reportedly retiring after 30 years serving our nation and protecting our borders. Breitbart News had the scoop:

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🚨 BREAKING: Border Patrol Commander-At-Large Greg Bovino announces he’ll he RETIRING after an incredible 30-year career protecting America’s borders



THANK YOU for your incredible service, @CMDROpAtLargeCA



You’re a true patriot, and MILLIONS of Americans are grateful for you 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/D39W4yBDoe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 16, 2026

#BREAKING: Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino announces his retirement. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 16, 2026

Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent and CBP Operations Commander Gregory Bovino is set to retire at the end of March, bringing an end to a nearly 30-year career with the agency. Bovino is best known for leading U.S. Customs and Border Protection teams in the most sweeping mass-immigration enforcement operations in the agency’s history, according to DHS. Chief Bovino spoke with Breitbart Texas on Sunday and announced he would be leaving the agency with a sense of immense pride, saying, “The greatest honor of my entire life was to work alongside Border Patrol agents on the border and in the interior of the United States in some of the most challenging conditions the agency has ever faced.” Bovino went on to add, “Watching these agents out there giving it their all in some of the most dangerous of environments we have ever faced was humbling.” As the well-known face of President Trump’s interior immigration enforcement operations, Bovino led Border Patrol agents on deployments involving sweeping raids miles inland from the immediate border. The seasoned Border Patrol chief’s approach to conducting and directing operations in large metropolitan areas marked a sharp departure from the traditional roles of the Border Patrol.

Bovino was transferred out of Minneapolis in January after the shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents sparked another media-driven firestorm over deportation raids. This could have been prevented if state and local officials had cooperated with ICE and other immigration enforcement agencies. Instead, no detainers were honored; these suspects were roaming freely, causing federal law enforcement to carry out these operations, which attracted left-wing activists who, laughably, tried to stop them. Renee Good attempted to run over an ICE agent and was shot. Pretti did the same.

When you try to disrupt law enforcement operations, you greatly increase your chances of getting wasted, and that’s what happened to these two clowns.

Thank you for your service, Mr. Bovino.

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