Teen Pilot Pulled Off an Amazing Emergency Landing on a Florida Highway

Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at...
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd...
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation...
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The International Energy Agency
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The...
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
The February Inflation Report Is Here
The February Inflation Report Is Here
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House Health Clinics
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House...
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls...
Tipsheet

Teen Pilot Pulled Off an Amazing Emergency Landing on a Florida Highway

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 11, 2026 7:30 AM
Teen Pilot Pulled Off an Amazing Emergency Landing on a Florida Highway
Chicago Fire Department via AP

Niko Bray, 19, was only a few minutes into a flight in his small-engine plane when the craft lost power. Unable to restore power, Bray realized he was too low to the ground to safely return to the airport from which he departed so he set his sights on Indiantown Road in Jupiter, Florida.

Advertisement

With the help of a truck driver who blocked traffic Bray was able to land the plane safely.

Here's more:

At about 2:30 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding an aircraft that landed on Indiantown Road. Fire crews were at the scene in less than three minutes. PBCFR provided more information saying that the small, single-engine plane had landed on the westbound lanes of Indiantown Road between Maplewood Road and Pennock Lane. Luckily, the plane did not hit any cars during the landing process.

The plane was eventually pushed from the middle of the road into a nearby plaza parking lot, where crews were prepared to load it onto a flatbed truck to be taken away.

After landing safely, Bray says the reality of the moment didn’t hit him until he saw his mom again.

“Very grateful for her. She’s funded my dreams of becoming a pilot,” Bray said. “I’m glad to be able to hug her again, for sure.”

Bray also said the experience won't deter him from flying in the future.

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

BOEING CBS NEWS CNN FIREARMS FLORIDA

That's partially true. Some U.S. highways were planned with national defense in mind, but the myth that "one mile in five" must be straight isn't accurate.

The same applies if he had landed in Wisconsin.

That's another angle of the landing.

Bray and his passenger were uninjured in the landing, and no one on the ground was injured. Bray even managed to avoid damaging vehicles on the ground.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump Jeff Charles
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran? Jeff Charles
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement