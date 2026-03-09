VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 09, 2026 3:00 PM
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File

The Transportation Security Administration is getting affected again by the Democrats, and now those long lines at airports are back. Most of these workers are exempt from the immediate effects of the shutdown in Washington. They have to show up for work, but they aren’t paid. The Democrats believe punishing TSA agents over Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deportation activities will work. It won’t. As we saw in an NBC News poll, ICE is more popular than the Democratic Party. Also, ICE’s operations remain funded and unaffected—paid through the Big, Beautiful Bill.  

So, what are we even doing here? Democrats could sign off on a DHS funding bill after the January Minneapolis drama. Their base wouldn’t allow it, so most of the government was funded through September, with a short-term CR providing DHS funding until a longer-term funding measure could be hashed out. It failed. Republicans wanted another two-week extension, but Democrats rejected it. The agency was shut down over Presidents’ Day weekend, and now the mayhem has returned. In New Orleans, things looked like an Afghan refugee camp:

Thank a Democrat, they ruined you day at the airport. 

