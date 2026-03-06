Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury

Nothing much needs to be said here. Operation Epic Fury is a huge success. We’ve eliminated Iran’s political and military leaders, sunk their navy, and now control the Strait of Hormuz. China, our other geopolitical adversary, now relies on us for its energy needs, but that’s a concern for another time.

Currently, Democrats and some MAGA supporters on our side are, unfortunately, missing the bigger picture. They don't recognize the strategic 4-D chess move Trump is making. This isn’t a prolonged conflict like Iraq or Ukraine. It’s solely a military action, an act of self-defense, especially since Iran has acknowledged they possess enough materials for 11 bombs—this was their initial statement during negotiations with Steve Witkoff.

Some CNN liberals were trying to sell this narrative that this operation is chaos or something regarding what Operation Epic Fury is, which is pedantic, and got shut down by a former Iranian political prisoner, Kian Tajbakhsh, who shut down the liberals on the panel over what’s really happening. He added that the US was already at war with Iran—it started when extremists stormed the embassy in 1979. He also added that the regime itself felt it was at war with the US since then. Liberal guest Ashely Allison lobbed her talking points, which got intercepted by Tajbakhsh. Overton clipped the lecture:

Former Iranian political prisoner Kian Tajbakhsh shuts down an entire CNN panel with a blunt reality check.



Abby Phillip and Ashley Allison were spiraling over whether the U.S. is actually at war with Iran.



ASHLEY ALLISON: “Two days ago, yesterday, this morning, I was told we were not at war.” “Today in the press conference, Pete Hegseth says, end the war. Are we at war? Are we not at war? Do we want regime change or do we not?” KIAN TAJBAKHSH: “You know, I know this may sound controversial…but I think a lot of commentary is missing the big picture.” “To simplify it, I would put it this way.” “I don’t think it’s right to say that President Trump has started a war with Iran.” “I think President Trump wants to finish a war that Iran started in 1979, 47 years ago.” Then he shared a story from inside Iran: “These aren’t just words. Let me tell you an anecdote.” “In 2003, 2004 when I was there in Iran, working on projects at a very high level, I was talking with deputy ministers…going back and forth.” “I was in the foreign ministry in Tehran where I met someone very senior who was semi-sympathetic to the projects we were doing.” “But as I was leaving, he looked me in the eye and said, as an Iranian-American I want you to listen very carefully.” “He said we in this building…meaning the foreign ministry, meaning the government, meaning the regime…” “He said we believe we are at war with the United States.” “He said at that time it’s a cold war, but it’s a war nonetheless.”

Thank you for coming to my TED talk, said Kian.

Okay, he didn’t say that, but nicely done, sir.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



