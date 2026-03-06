How We Killed Ayatollah Khamenei Is Pretty Cool

It was a precise decapitation strike. The initial phase of Operation Epic Fury targeted Iran’s top political and military figures and achieved its goal. Their key leaders are now gone, including the core of their military command. In essence, anyone not deterred by our threats to stop their nuclear ambitions is eliminated.

The most significant target was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom Israel was able to eliminate last weekend when this US-Israeli military operation began. They used the Blue Sparrow missile, which was able to rain hellfire from the heavens—literally. The missile seeks its target from space (via NY Post):

This is how Israel killed Ayatollah Khamenei with a missile from space. 💥✌️ pic.twitter.com/HiHE2fuTEJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2026

The Blue Sparrow, a missile that can fly for 1,240 miles and leaves the Earth’s atmosphere before crashing down, was used by Israel during Operation Epic Fury, killing Khamenei and his cohorts on Saturday. So intense was the impact of the missile that debris was found in western Iraq, according to Israeli sources. Israeli F-15 jets and other aircraft were deployed at around 7:30 a.m. Iran time, with the aircraft unleashing 30 missiles, including Blue Sparrows, to the heart of the Ayatollah’s compound about two hours later. The missile’s ability to exit and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere make them nearly impossible to intercept, allowing the bombs to clear Iran’s defense systems. Blue Sparrows are typically launched from fighter jets, with their booster rockets taking them to space so the bombs may hover over their intended target. The Blue Sparrow was originally designed to evade air defense systems given their high speed, with Israel believed to have used them during the 2024 assault on Iran.

Job well done.

