Hey, Rand Paul, Who's Giving You This Laughably Inaccurate Polling Data on Trump and Iran?

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is consistent. I will give him that, so I won’t give him too much grief here, but who the hell is giving this man his information? The Iranian airstrikes are not unusual with Republicans. MAGA is united behind the strikes. There are numerous polls showing that, but the man has a base, albeit a small one, and he does pick and choose his battles. On these issues, yeah, Rand will be Rand, but get with the program, sir.

Advertisement

Also, being in the company of Thomas Massie right now is not where you want to be.

America is at war. But Americans don’t want this war. They didn’t vote for it. In fact, they voted for just the opposite.https://t.co/35inLFqFMJ — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) March 5, 2026

We didn’t vote for another War in the Middle East, so why are we getting one? Thank you @SenRandPaul https://t.co/L6r3dtjMOi — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 5, 2026

Where I will give Rand, some credit is that this isn’t anything new. We knew we would likely be against this operation; he’s very much his father’s son in that regard. The media, being anti-Trump no matter what, tried to manufacture this ‘split’ among the MAGA base. When mainstream outlets wreck the narrative, you know it’s crap. And if anti-Trump GOP outlets, who shall remain nameless, run with this shoddy pipe dream, then it’s for sure going to be crap.

Could the strategic situation change? Sure, that’s a legitimate debate now that we’re in the thick of this operation, but to keep harping on bad polling. Move on, man. That horse has left the barn.

Dmitri wrote yesterday that the MAGA base, well, loves Trump:

CNN: "Republicans love Donald Trump more than any president's own party's supporters loved them at this particular point." pic.twitter.com/QYTlmQifEl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.