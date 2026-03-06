VIP
Ignore International Law. There Is no Such Thing
How We Killed Ayatollah Khamenei Is Pretty Cool
Remember the Biden Autopen Investigation? There's Been an Update...and It's Not Good
Save Western Civilization. Read 'Right-Wing Extremist' Books.
Democrats Erected Dishonest Billboards to Trick Virginia Voters on Redistricting
Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico Wanted the Biden Administration to Put Abortion Clinics Where?
So, What Is Normal?
Trump Avoiding Repeating History in Iran
Men Are Back
The Supreme Court Should Protect Children From Predators
America Must Lead the Charge Against the Political Abuse of Religion
The Rules Were Never Meant for Them
The U.S. Needs Japan More Than Ever
For America’s 250th Birthday, Make the Senate Great Again
Hey, Rand Paul, Who's Giving You This Laughably Inaccurate Polling Data on Trump and Iran?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 06, 2026 6:50 AM
Hey, Rand Paul, Who's Giving You This Laughably Inaccurate Polling Data on Trump and Iran?
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is consistent. I will give him that, so I won’t give him too much grief here, but who the hell is giving this man his information? The Iranian airstrikes are not unusual with Republicans. MAGA is united behind the strikes. There are numerous polls showing that, but the man has a base, albeit a small one, and he does pick and choose his battles. On these issues, yeah, Rand will be Rand, but get with the program, sir.  

Also, being in the company of Thomas Massie right now is not where you want to be. 

Where I will give Rand, some credit is that this isn’t anything new. We knew we would likely be against this operation; he’s very much his father’s son in that regard. The media, being anti-Trump no matter what, tried to manufacture this ‘split’ among the MAGA base. When mainstream outlets wreck the narrative, you know it’s crap. And if anti-Trump GOP outlets, who shall remain nameless, run with this shoddy pipe dream, then it’s for sure going to be crap.  

Could the strategic situation change? Sure, that’s a legitimate debate now that we’re in the thick of this operation, but to keep harping on bad polling. Move on, man. That horse has left the barn. 

Dmitri wrote yesterday that the MAGA base, well, loves Trump:

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


