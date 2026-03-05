Yeah, About Those Dancing Frogs at the Dems' Alternate SOTU Circus

We should revisit this point because, during this historic period of the air campaign against Iran, it serves as a clear reminder that Democrats are not taking things seriously. You already know this, but it’s a base where people dressed as giraffes and frogs think they’re doing something—I’m not kidding.

That was the Democrats’ alternate State of the Union, which was marked by bizarre skits and low energy, cringe-inducing spewing of Democratic National Committee talking points. And yes, these damn frogs were around. David Marcus wrote in Fox News that these inflatable leftists looked familiar because he was assaulted by them, or as he put it, got into a "scuffle":

By now, you have probably seen these big inflatable frogs, if not from clips of Tuesday’s [February 24] brain-dead anti-Trump bash, then from protests at ICE facilities, first in Portland, then Chicago, Minneapolis, and across the country.

If you watch the news coverage about these supposedly amiable amphibians, even in most conservative outlets, they are treated as goofy, but harmless, activists playing dress up, not as the dangerous thugs they are. And that is the whole point: It's not a costume, it's a tactical uniform.

The standard-issue inflatable frog costume serves two key purposes: First, it hides the identity of the agitator. Second, and more importantly, it makes the agitator appear to be the exact opposite of a physical threat.

How do I know all this about the frog brigade? Well, I witnessed the whole thing begin in Portland last October and even had a brief scuffle with one of the Antifa leaders who popularized the demented trend.

Here is how I described Portland Antifa agitators, including the original frogman, harassing and trapping a pro-Trump woman in her car at the Immigration Customs and Enforcement facility there:

"Her car was completely surrounded by masked Antifa losers, including one in a giant frog costume. Women screeched at her as the soy-boy miscreants berated her in belittling terms. It was clear the three police officers standing by were going to do nothing despite her car being repeatedly kicked, so I made my way through to her, tapped her on the shoulder and said, ‘You should probably go.’ Helena replied, slightly panicked, ‘I want to, but they won’t let me.’ I looked up at her captors and said firmly, ‘She wants to leave; let her leave,’ and, of all people, it was the frogman who shouted, ‘Let her leave,’ as I helped her back up without hitting anyone."

[…]

What Antifa and its allies realized was that the childish absurdity of the costume makes anyone claiming that those wearing them are some sort of serious threat look ridiculous. Even just writing this column feels that way, but in this case, the truth is very important.

[…]

Now that the Trump administration has labeled Antifa a terrorist organization and The Nation has declared it a forceful faction in the progressive fight, the cowardly communists have begun to shed their menacing black gear for goofy animal costumes.

But make no mistake, at night, in the shadows, the costumes come off and the thugs with gas masks and sticks show up to menace our federal agents.