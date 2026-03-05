The Midterm Campaign Will Be 'America Is Awesome vs. America Is Awful'
Tipsheet

PLATT-inum Deal: We're Getting Oil and GOLD From Venezuela Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 05, 2026 6:55 AM
PLATT-inum Deal: We're Getting Oil and GOLD From Venezuela Now
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

While the media focuses on Iran, they overlook the significant deal we recently made with Venezuela. In just a few weeks, a lot has changed: in January, we raided Caracas, captured Nicolas Maduro, and now the new government—though made up of former Chavistas—understands the rules. We’re in control, and if they step out of line, Delta Force can intervene once more.  

Call it the Donroe Doctrine or the neo-Platt Amendment, but we’re rolling. We’re getting energy and now gold from Venezuela. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum went down there to make it official (via Fox Business): 

FOX Business exclusively joined Burgum on the trip. President Donald Trump's administration views Venezuela's untapped resources as a potential alternative to relying on China for critical minerals, FOX Business has learned. 

While in Venezuela, Burgum will also help expand the relationship between U.S. oil companies and the Venezuelan government. The secretary will meet with the current Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez to continue the growing relationship between the two countries. 

Burgum is the first member of Trump's Cabinet to leave the country since the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on Saturday. 

Burgum's visit comes weeks after the Trump administration completed its first sale of Venezuelan oil, valued at $500 million. 

The deal came after Trump announced interim authorities in Venezuela would be turning over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the U.S., worth about $2.8 billion at current market prices. 

I’m not tired of winning. 

