Polling on Iran Airstrikes Delivers a Bunker Buster to This Silly Liberal Media Narrative

Operation Epic Fury is expected to split MAGA. Nope, not even close. The great thing is, we knew this was true before the first liberal media outlet ran with this silly narrative. Multiple polls have shown that this media fantasy was a myth, just like the Russian collusion hoax before it. It highlights the huge trust Trump’s base has in him, along with their understanding that this operation isn’t some nation-building, export-democracy neoconservative effort.

Advertisement

The only ones claiming that Trump has been damaged by these airstrikes are those who aren’t truly MAGA supporters and follow influencers who lack mental clarity. I won’t specify names, but you know who they are. The latest surveys obliterated this ‘MAGA is split’ narrative in the same way the series of bunker buster bombs sent Ayatollah Khamenei to hell. MAGA leftist Batya Ungar-Sargon has more:

New polls show an overwhelming majority of Republicans support the President's strike on Iran.



Don't buy the media's lies. MAGA isn't split on this issue at all. It's the noisy influencers pretending to represent MAGA who have split—again.



My new column:https://t.co/nAFKrn9pmZ pic.twitter.com/XBO54YNBVT — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 4, 2026

A new CBS poll found even higher support: 85% of Republicans support the U.S. taking military action against Iran. 85%! It was joined by a Fox News poll which found that 84% of Republicans support the President’s strike on Iran. A Washington Post poll found 81% of Republicans support or strongly support the President’s strikes on Iran, while a Reuters/Ipsos poll found 82% support the President. 80-85% support is … not a split. Not to be deterred, our intrepid journalists tried to precipitate the split themselves. Almost as soon as the strikes in Iran were announced, ABC’s Jonathan Karl reached out to podcaster Tucker Carlson, who has opposed the President’s foreign policy more often than not this term. Carlson told Karl that the President’s decision to go to war with Iran is “absolutely disgusting and evil,” four words that launched a hundred cable news hits about the “MAGA split over Iran!” […] Already on Sunday, I warned people they should expect to see lots of “MAGA fractures over Iran strikes” headlines in coming days—especially in the anti-Trump, pro-Ayatollah leftist media. Their evidence, I predicted, would be four podcasters on one side vs. the vast majority of MAGA voters on the other. Dear reader, the media did not disappoint! “MAGA Infighting Grows Over Iran Strikes” promised Newsweek. “The MAGA Backlash to Trump's Iran War Has Begun” crowed New York Magazine. “MAGA Already Hates Trump’s Iran War” brayed The Bukwark. […] I’m just pointing out that a super-majority of 80% of Republicans have the President’s back on this, despite how thirsty the media is to hurt him by pretending he’s losing support over Iran. The idea that these strikes are not in our interests as Americans seems ludicrous to me. And it’s not just that the Ayatollah was committed to destroying the West. As I keep pointing out, Iran isn’t just about Iran. It’s about China.

Could things go wrong? Could the strategic situation change? Sure, but that’s an entirely different situation than ‘MAGA is fracturing’ over Iran.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.