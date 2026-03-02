Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be Reported

The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed and turned into ash during the initial airstrikes that hit Tehran and other parts of Iran on Saturday. US and Israeli officials confirmed his death, making the propaganda seem even more absurd: Iran’s state media claimed the Supreme Leader would address the nation, but that never actually occurred. Yet, while that was a very satisfying kill, someone else got blown up—the former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who wished for Israel to be wiped off the map. You first, loser (via NY Post):

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad — a polarizing hardliner who became the face of Tehran’s nuclear defiance and incendiary anti-Israel rhetoric — was reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes at the outset of the military operation inside Iran. A report by the Israeli media outlet Ma’ariv stated that Ahmadinejad was under house arrest at the time and was killed in a targeted strike on his residence. […] Ahmadinejad served as Iran’s sixth president from 2005 to 2013, rising from relative obscurity as mayor of Tehran to defeat establishment figure Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in a surprise 2005 runoff. His disputed 2009 reelection triggered the mass “Green Movement” protests, which were violently suppressed by security forces in one of the most serious internal crises of the Islamic Republic.

And now he’s dead. It seems anyone who could fill the potential leadership void was a target, and that’s fine. Besides Khamenei, the entire military command of Iran was reportedly wiped out.

Inshallah.