Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
VIP
Women’s Sports Just Aren’t As Entertaining As Men’s Are
Women’s Sports Just Aren’t As Entertaining As Men’s Are
VIP
Pete Hegseth, Vindicated (Part Deux)
Pete Hegseth, Vindicated (Part Deux)
Punctuated Living
Punctuated Living
The New American Century
The New American Century
The Law
The Law
The Left Is Petrified That Trump Will Succeed in Iran and Expose Them As Mind-Twisted Frauds
The Left Is Petrified That Trump Will Succeed in Iran and Expose Them...
'Hanoi' Jane Typifies Hollywood Idiocy
'Hanoi' Jane Typifies Hollywood Idiocy
FDA Cruelly Holding Up Approval of Treatments for Rare Diseases, Despite Children Likely to Die Soon
FDA Cruelly Holding Up Approval of Treatments for Rare Diseases, Despite Children Likely...
10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy
10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy
Trump Calls on Iranian Military to Lay Down Arms or Face Certain Death
Trump Calls on Iranian Military to Lay Down Arms or Face Certain Death
Thomas Massie Joins in With Democrat Allies Who Claim That Iran Strikes Are to Distract From Epstein
Thomas Massie Joins in With Democrat Allies Who Claim That Iran Strikes Are...
Miami Man Gets 4.5 Years in Prison for Possessing 450 Stolen or Counterfeit Accounts
Miami Man Gets 4.5 Years in Prison for Possessing 450 Stolen or Counterfeit...
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Tipsheet

CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 02, 2026 12:30 AM
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Oh, everyone, simmer down. And by that, I mean the liberal media. You’d think by now they’d understand you’re never going to beat us, since they overreact to everything. Their credibility has been forever tarnished by the Russian collusion hoax and continues to be degraded by the endless stream of fake news. Now, an attempt to claim there was a security breach in the SCIF when President Trump and his top officials were overseeing the airstrikes over the weekend. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was wearing an Apple watch, some said, except it wasn’t that at all (via Fox Business):

Advertisement

After online speculation suggested a top Trump administration official breached U.S. security protocols, the founder and CEO of Whoop stepped in to identify the wearable device at the center of the controversy.

A widely circulated meeting photo of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles prompted social media users to speculate that a smartwatch, typically restricted in sensitive environments due to recording and connectivity capabilities, was visible on her wrist. Critics quickly raised concerns about potential cybersecurity implications. 

"It's called a whoop," wrote Will Ahmed on X. "There's no story here other than a dead ayatollah and a green recovery," he added, referencing the device’s recovery score — a feature that tracks stress, sleep and overall readiness.

Whoop, a wearable fitness company valued at about $3.6 billion, produces subscription-based trackers that monitor sleep, strain and recovery.

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CBS NEWS FAKE NEWS IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Fake news again. When you try explaining, you lose. Nobody cares why you believe you’re right, liberal media, especially CBS News. You’re mistaken. Your first tweet was incorrect. When you're corrected, step back and stay quiet. The adults are handling things. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
The Left Is Petrified That Trump Will Succeed in Iran and Expose Them As Mind-Twisted Frauds Douglas MacKinnon
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
'Hanoi' Jane Typifies Hollywood Idiocy Jeff Crouere
This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN Matt Vespa
10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement