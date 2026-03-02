CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself

Oh, everyone, simmer down. And by that, I mean the liberal media. You’d think by now they’d understand you’re never going to beat us, since they overreact to everything. Their credibility has been forever tarnished by the Russian collusion hoax and continues to be degraded by the endless stream of fake news. Now, an attempt to claim there was a security breach in the SCIF when President Trump and his top officials were overseeing the airstrikes over the weekend. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was wearing an Apple watch, some said, except it wasn’t that at all (via Fox Business):

How does this guy still have a job after this? https://t.co/0AvtTiefzz pic.twitter.com/GFy9m8YtcK — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) March 1, 2026

It’s called a whoop. It does not include a microphone, GPS, or cellular capability of any kind and has long been on the NSA approved PED list.



Given today’s performance, it’s likely she had a green recovery, low RHR, and high HRV. https://t.co/YUiXNls4EI — Will Ahmed (@willahmed) March 1, 2026

After online speculation suggested a top Trump administration official breached U.S. security protocols, the founder and CEO of Whoop stepped in to identify the wearable device at the center of the controversy. A widely circulated meeting photo of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles prompted social media users to speculate that a smartwatch, typically restricted in sensitive environments due to recording and connectivity capabilities, was visible on her wrist. Critics quickly raised concerns about potential cybersecurity implications. "It's called a whoop," wrote Will Ahmed on X. "There's no story here other than a dead ayatollah and a green recovery," he added, referencing the device’s recovery score — a feature that tracks stress, sleep and overall readiness. Whoop, a wearable fitness company valued at about $3.6 billion, produces subscription-based trackers that monitor sleep, strain and recovery.

Fake news again. When you try explaining, you lose. Nobody cares why you believe you’re right, liberal media, especially CBS News. You’re mistaken. Your first tweet was incorrect. When you're corrected, step back and stay quiet. The adults are handling things.

