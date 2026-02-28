We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True

If the United States or Israel wants to eliminate you, it will happen. Iran experienced this reality again last night, with precise assassination strikes that targeted and killed several high-ranking officials. Reports indicate that the defense minister, the judiciary head, and members of the new Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps were all targeted in these attacks. Additionally, Israeli sources suggest that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed during the strikes.

LATEST, from an Israel Defense Forces official:



“Three sites where gatherings of the Iranian regime were taking place were struck simultaneously, and several senior figures essential to the management of the campaign and the regime's governance were eliminated.” https://t.co/QhuxvNXnAq — Axios (@axios) February 28, 2026

OPERATION EPIC FURY 🇺🇸 — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) February 28, 2026

BREAKING: The Times of Israel: “Israel “assesses” that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was likely killed in an Israeli strike earlier today, Channel 12 says, citing unnamed Israeli sources. It says there are ‘growing indications’ to this effect. There is no official… pic.twitter.com/tVFVbrrcLG — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) February 28, 2026

🚨 Breaking: Senior Israeli official states that the likelihood that Khamenei was eliminated is "very high" pic.twitter.com/DnZZcxqn4b — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 28, 2026

BREAKING: Israeli official says strong indication that Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei was eliminated. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 28, 2026

Satellite imagery from Airbus Defence and Space, obtained by the New York Times, shows that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s home in Tehran has been entirely destroyed as a result of strikes this morning by the Israeli Air Force. pic.twitter.com/tu44p10vZ9 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

As Joe mentioned earlier, the US military deployed one-way attack drones for the first time. They targeted high-value assets, military bases, and other sites from which Iran might retaliate or defend itself. Its air defenses, previously ineffective against Operation Midnight Hammer, are now overwhelmed and unable to counter Operation Epic Fury.

NEW details on US military strikes targeting Iran:



The US military used some new capabilities in these strikes: for the first time they used “one way attack drones” in combat.



The US military has been focusing on “high value targets”: IRGC significant facilities and… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 28, 2026

We’ll keep you posted.

🚨BREAKING



President @realDonaldTrump has released a video statement following new U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. pic.twitter.com/aE5vkgWPco — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2026

Regime's Foreign Minister Araghchi: “We may have lost some of our leaders”



🤭 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 28, 2026

BREAKING:



Reuters reports that Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh has been killed in an Israeli airstrike pic.twitter.com/50JEiZnFA8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 28, 2026

🚨 Breaking: The new head of IRGC that replaced the previous new head of IRGC who was eliminated after he replaced the previous head of IRGC who was eliminated, was eliminated. pic.twitter.com/shkkHp3lqQ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 28, 2026

UPDATE: He's alive. Whether that lasts the rest of the week remains to be seen.

🚨 JUST IN: Iranian official reports that Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei is ALIVE, along with the Iranian President



"Yes, they are alive. The head of judiciary as well, the Speaker of Parliament as well."



"Everything is fine." pic.twitter.com/R9QFpjedse — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 28, 2026

