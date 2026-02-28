Ilhan Omar Got Nuked By This Community Note That Was Slapped on Her Tweet About the Iran Strikes
Ilhan Omar Got Nuked By This Community Note That Was Slapped on Her...
Here's What Caused Things to Collapse Between the Pentagon and This AI Firm
Here's What Caused Things to Collapse Between the Pentagon and This AI Firm
US Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Extensive Strikes Slated to Continue
US Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Extensive Strikes Slated to Continue
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
VIP
The Left's Embrace of Islam Just Got More Insane
The Left's Embrace of Islam Just Got More Insane
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Why Is There a Birth Dearth?
Why Is There a Birth Dearth?
Powering the Golden Age: An All-of-the-Above Energy Strategy for the AI Century
Powering the Golden Age: An All-of-the-Above Energy Strategy for the AI Century
Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far
Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far
Why a War Against the Islamic Republic Is Not Only Right but Essential
Why a War Against the Islamic Republic Is Not Only Right but Essential
The Haunting Beauty of Ben Sasse’s Swan Song
The Haunting Beauty of Ben Sasse’s Swan Song
The Lies Before the Storm Part 1
The Lies Before the Storm Part 1
Trump, Like JFK, Is Leading Us to the Stars
Trump, Like JFK, Is Leading Us to the Stars
Tipsheet

We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 28, 2026 11:30 AM
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

If the United States or Israel wants to eliminate you, it will happen. Iran experienced this reality again last night, with precise assassination strikes that targeted and killed several high-ranking officials. Reports indicate that the defense minister, the judiciary head, and members of the new Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps were all targeted in these attacks. Additionally, Israeli sources suggest that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed during the strikes.  

Advertisement

Recommended

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI DEPARTMENT OF WAR

As Joe mentioned earlier, the US military deployed one-way attack drones for the first time. They targeted high-value assets, military bases, and other sites from which Iran might retaliate or defend itself. Its air defenses, previously ineffective against Operation Midnight Hammer, are now overwhelmed and unable to counter Operation Epic Fury. 

We’ll keep you posted.

Advertisement

UPDATE: He's alive. Whether that lasts the rest of the week remains to be seen.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Ilhan Omar Got Nuked By This Community Note That Was Slapped on Her Tweet About the Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Here's What Caused Things to Collapse Between the Pentagon and This AI Firm Matt Vespa
US Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Extensive Strikes Slated to Continue Matt Vespa
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran Dmitri Bolt
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement