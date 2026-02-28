Iranian State Media Finally Admits What We've Known for Hours About Ali Khamenei

President Trump launched airstrikes against the Iranian regime just over an hour past his deadline, collaborating with Israeli forces to target the government’s leadership. The operation was successful, with key Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and most of his family, eliminated in the initial strikes. Iranian state media confirmed these outcomes, even though Israeli and American officials had already made the information public hours earlier.

Advertisement

Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, and grandson were also killed in the airstrikes:

Extraordinary decapitation operation indicating near total intelligence penetration of the regime https://t.co/V4ij9PpuuS — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2026

BREAKING: Iranian state TV has confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes today.



A tearful host on state TV's channel one announced the news live just now. pic.twitter.com/fbIpaRz9sz — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) March 1, 2026

JUST IN - Iranian state media confirms that Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandson have been killed. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 1, 2026

BREAKING: Iranian state media now reporting that Supreme Leader Khamenei is dead. This is the first Iranian acknowledgment that he was killed today. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 1, 2026

Also, Sky News, what the hell is this tweet—it’s been confirmed for hours.

BREAKING: Ali Khamenei's daughter and grandchild have been killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian state media.



There is still no official confirmation on Khamenei, despite Donald Trump announcing the supreme leader had been killed.https://t.co/q0Y3wCpNxg pic.twitter.com/MRZEtrc7pl — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.