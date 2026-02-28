The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out
Dems Are Proving to Be the Worst Partners in This Time of Crisis
Trump Freed Iran From a Dictator, and the Left Hates Him for It
Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As You'd Expect
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Pete Hegseth Reveals Details of 'Operation Epic Fury' Strike That Killed Ali Khamenei
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal
CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing
Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda
Iranian State Media Finally Admits What We've Known for Hours About Ali Khamenei

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 28, 2026 10:30 PM
Iranian State Media Finally Admits What We've Known for Hours About Ali Khamenei
AP Photo/File

President Trump launched airstrikes against the Iranian regime just over an hour past his deadline, collaborating with Israeli forces to target the government’s leadership. The operation was successful, with key Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and most of his family, eliminated in the initial strikes. Iranian state media confirmed these outcomes, even though Israeli and American officials had already made the information public hours earlier. 

Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, and grandson were also killed in the airstrikes:

Also, Sky News, what the hell is this tweet—it’s been confirmed for hours. 

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

