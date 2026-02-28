We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
Here's What Caused Things to Collapse Between the Pentagon and This AI Firm
US Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Extensive Strikes Slated to Continue
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
The Left's Embrace of Islam Just Got More Insane
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Why Is There a Birth Dearth?
Powering the Golden Age: An All-of-the-Above Energy Strategy for the AI Century
Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far
Why a War Against the Islamic Republic Is Not Only Right but Essential
The Haunting Beauty of Ben Sasse’s Swan Song
The Lies Before the Storm Part 1
Trump, Like JFK, Is Leading Us to the Stars
Ilhan Omar Got Nuked By This Community Note That Was Slapped on Her Tweet About the Iran Strikes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 28, 2026 12:00 PM
Ilhan Omar Got Nuked By This Community Note That Was Slapped on Her Tweet About the Iran Strikes
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Of course, the left-wingers are mad that we’re bombing Iran. Their best buddies in the Iranian regime, the largest state sponsors of terrorism, are being picked off one by one. It’s funny how Barack Obama did similar things in Libya, and yet, no Democrats were screaming war crimes or anything of that sort, but that’s a tale for another time. And you can rest assured that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) would scream about this military operation. Her being dead wrong and trying to play the race card is also an even more of a sure bet: 

Iraq was attacked by the US during Ramadan and it sickening to know that the US is again going to attack Iran during Ramadan.  The US apparently loves to strike Muslim countries during Ramadan and I am convinced it isn’t what these countries have done to violate international law but about who they worship. 

It got nuked from orbit by this community note: 

None of the Persian Gulf wars started in Ramadan. 

First Persian Gulf: 02/08/1990 which is 10th of Moharram 1411 of Islamic Lunar calendar. 

second Persian Gulf war: 20/03/2003 which is 16 of Moharram 1424 of Islamic Lunar calendar. 

Operation Epic Fury launched earlier today, targeting top Iranian leaders and key military and intelligence sites. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been killed, though we’re waiting for official confirmation. This air campaign is expected to last for days. 

