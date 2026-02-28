Ilhan Omar Got Nuked By This Community Note That Was Slapped on Her Tweet About the Iran Strikes

Of course, the left-wingers are mad that we’re bombing Iran. Their best buddies in the Iranian regime, the largest state sponsors of terrorism, are being picked off one by one. It’s funny how Barack Obama did similar things in Libya, and yet, no Democrats were screaming war crimes or anything of that sort, but that’s a tale for another time. And you can rest assured that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) would scream about this military operation. Her being dead wrong and trying to play the race card is also an even more of a sure bet:

Iraq was attacked by the US during Ramadan and it sickening to know that the US is again going to attack Iran during Ramadan. The US apparently loves to strike Muslim countries during Ramadan and I am convinced it isn’t what these countries have done to violate international law… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 27, 2026

It got nuked from orbit by this community note:

None of the Persian Gulf wars started in Ramadan. First Persian Gulf: 02/08/1990 which is 10th of Moharram 1411 of Islamic Lunar calendar. second Persian Gulf war: 20/03/2003 which is 16 of Moharram 1424 of Islamic Lunar calendar.

Operation Epic Fury launched earlier today, targeting top Iranian leaders and key military and intelligence sites. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been killed, though we’re waiting for official confirmation. This air campaign is expected to last for days.

Directly linking terrorism and Islam isn’t the own to Donald Trump she thinks it is https://t.co/jBRLhP2Oom — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) February 28, 2026

