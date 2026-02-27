Pronoun Twitter Will Melt Down Over How Members of the Men's Hockey Team Were Honored Last Night

I was told there would be a huge backlash, but those predicting it weren’t hockey fans or sports enthusiasts. It was mainly a flood of whining liberals who only got interested in hockey after watching that Heated Rivalry show. Spoiler: the NHL isn’t full of gays. It’s where woke ideas freeze out on the ice. Hockey remains one of the most conservative sports leagues, including its fans.

Members of the men’s team, returning to their NHL clubs after winning gold for the first time in 46 years, were met with loud applause. Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, and others were celebrated as heroes because they truly are. Also, I won’t leave out the women’s team, which outscored its opponents 33-2 at Milan. They also took home the gold, and they’re going to visit the Trump White House later.

Still, pronoun Twitter cannot comprehend this, but we can, which is why this was even more hilarious, because from day one of their whining, we knew they were wrong.

I was assured by Snow Mexicans and ugly unfuckable women that they have “lost the room” https://t.co/Xn90DP9rBe — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) February 27, 2026

Pens fans are giving a standing ovation to somebody on the New Jersey Devils and we have pronoun people out here claiming that somehow hockey fans now hates Jack Hughes lmfao. https://t.co/srfu10rKOM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2026

Gold Medalists Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk were honored by the Panthers before tonight's game 👏🥇 pic.twitter.com/zVO78d5Zvr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 27, 2026

These guys are Golden 🥇 pic.twitter.com/znYgEZnrxl — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 27, 2026

It was 46 years to the day since the US Men's Hockey Team last won an Olympic Gold Medal.



To help us celebrate this achievement, we're honored to welcome the families of Herb Brooks & Craig Patrick, two @usahockey legends & former #NYR hockey personnel, to @TheGarden. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/bHTLMSJCeI — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 27, 2026

Thank you to all of the 🇺🇸 military! This was for all of you! Thank you for doing everything that you do so that we can play the game that we love! Our Olympic Team 🇺🇸 talked daily about playing our hearts out for the military and all first responders! https://t.co/KYQ1FaFpWL — Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) February 27, 2026

Update: Quinn Hughes was NOT booed in Colorado, a shocker to no human being other than a small subset of hockey twitter — Nic (@Nic111392) February 27, 2026

Once again, we, the normies, have won total victory in this cultural clash—not that these are tough battles. These people are totally unspooled.

