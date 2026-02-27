VIP
Tipsheet

Pronoun Twitter Will Melt Down Over How Members of the Men's Hockey Team Were Honored Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 27, 2026 6:00 AM
Pronoun Twitter Will Melt Down Over How Members of the Men's Hockey Team Were Honored Last Night
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

I was told there would be a huge backlash, but those predicting it weren’t hockey fans or sports enthusiasts. It was mainly a flood of whining liberals who only got interested in hockey after watching that Heated Rivalry show. Spoiler: the NHL isn’t full of gays. It’s where woke ideas freeze out on the ice. Hockey remains one of the most conservative sports leagues, including its fans. 

Members of the men’s team, returning to their NHL clubs after winning gold for the first time in 46 years, were met with loud applause. Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, and others were celebrated as heroes because they truly are. Also, I won’t leave out the women’s team, which outscored its opponents 33-2 at Milan. They also took home the gold, and they’re going to visit the Trump White House later. 

Still, pronoun Twitter cannot comprehend this, but we can, which is why this was even more hilarious, because from day one of their whining, we knew they were wrong.  

Once again, we, the normies, have won total victory in this cultural clash—not that these are tough battles. These people are totally unspooled. 

