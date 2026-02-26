LOL: Cornel West Thinks Gavin Newsom Has a White Supremacist Mindset
Tipsheet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 26, 2026 3:00 PM
Transgender Charged After Shooting at Border Patrol in New Hampshire
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The transgenders are running wild again. This time in New Hampshire, where one tried to murder a Border Patrol agent. The incident occurred on February 21 in Stewartstown and ended with a short gun fight that occurred at the Pittsburg Port of Entry the following day. The suspect, Blu Zeke Daly, 26, faces a slew of charges over this act of lunacy, facing years behind bars (via DOJ):

Blu Zeke Daly, a/k/a Cullan Zeke Daly, 26, was charged by complaint with one count of attempted murder of a federal officer and one count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.  Daly is currently obtaining medical treatment at a New Hampshire hospital and is under guard.

According to the complaint, on the evening of February 21, 2026, a Border Patrol agent encountered Daly driving alone in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, near the Canadian border.  The agent asked whether Daly had used any other names, at which point Daly drove away. The Border Patrol agent followed at a distance.  Shortly after midnight on February 22, 2026, Daly arrived at the Pittsburg Port of Entry on the border between the United States and Canada.   The crossing was closed and the gate was locked.  The Border Patrol agent activated his emergency lights and exited his vehicle, at which point Daly started to turn.  Daly then fired a handgun at the Border Patrol agent.  The agent returned fire with his own service weapon and shot Daly. 

The charge of attempted murder of a federal officer carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.  The charge of assault of a federal officer with a deadly weapon also carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.  Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case. 

Related:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY CRIME DOJ NEW HAMPSHIRE TRANSGENDER

Lock it up. It seems we can't go a week without this group going haywire.

