Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on Social Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 24, 2026 6:30 AM
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on Social Media
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Here we go again: we’re about to see how the Woke Left’s rules for life are completely insane and illogical. It’s a mess, but it’s sort of entertaining, I’m sorry. Liberals created this situation with their insufferable life protocols that no real person follows, except for blue-haired freaks and white-wine-guzzling losers. 

As actors Delroy Lindo and Michael Jordan stood at the podium at the BAFTAs, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards, John Davidson, who has Tourette’s Syndrome, shouted the n-word. It was audible and not edited out, creating another issue in itself (via BBC): 

The BBC has apologised for not editing out a racial slur from its Bafta Film Awards coverage after a guest with Tourette's syndrome shouted out when two black actors were on stage.

John Davidson, whose life story inspired the film I Swear, shouted the N-word as Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the first prize of Sunday's ceremony. 

The moment was not edited out of the BBC One broadcast, which was shown on a two-hour delay, and remained on BBC iPlayer on Monday morning before the ceremony was removed. 

A BBC spokesperson said: "We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer." 

Related:

HOLLYWOOD WOKE
Now, there’s uproar over how this incident was handled, with some even claiming that Davidson is a racist. Jamie Foxx was not pleased, and the overall reaction from Twitter seems to be those claiming Davidson meant what he said to others, noting that his condition makes him say and shout things, at times, terrible things, that are beyond his control.

Going after a man with Tourette’s seems ableist, no? Hey, I’m just going by their rules. 

Davidson has since apologized:

