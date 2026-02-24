Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on Social Media

Here we go again: we’re about to see how the Woke Left’s rules for life are completely insane and illogical. It’s a mess, but it’s sort of entertaining, I’m sorry. Liberals created this situation with their insufferable life protocols that no real person follows, except for blue-haired freaks and white-wine-guzzling losers.

As actors Delroy Lindo and Michael Jordan stood at the podium at the BAFTAs, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards, John Davidson, who has Tourette’s Syndrome, shouted the n-word. It was audible and not edited out, creating another issue in itself (via BBC):

The BBC has apologised for not editing out a racial slur from its Bafta Film Awards coverage after a guest with Tourette's syndrome shouted out when two black actors were on stage. John Davidson, whose life story inspired the film I Swear, shouted the N-word as Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the first prize of Sunday's ceremony. The moment was not edited out of the BBC One broadcast, which was shown on a two-hour delay, and remained on BBC iPlayer on Monday morning before the ceremony was removed. A BBC spokesperson said: "We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

#BAFTAFilmAwards host Alan Cumming thanked the audience for their “understanding” after a series of audible outbursts from Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson interrupted the ceremony.



• One incident saw Davidson shout the n-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on… pic.twitter.com/Spk5MlExxV — Variety (@Variety) February 22, 2026

This is actually pretty hilarious. https://t.co/fODY0rbSTA — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) February 23, 2026

This is really sad and I feel terrible for everyone involved and it also feels like a Larry David ass situation https://t.co/iEa4ZvvJqO — Cam (@harleybaghdad) February 22, 2026

John Davidson has Tourette’s. He has zero control over his outbursts.



None.



He also shouted ‘shut the fu#% up’ during Sara Putt's speech and ‘fu#% you’ during the Best Children's & Family Film award acceptance.



But you don’t hear us crying about this because we have IQ’s that… pic.twitter.com/ODtgRkkATL — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) February 23, 2026

whyte people be having dementia, alzheimers, autism, tourettes but still know how to say a slur... https://t.co/5SMrCRwPYa — Tayoncé Defense Attorney is Opalite! (@lesbeyonsay) February 22, 2026

Tourette’s syndrome doesn’t make you just call Black actors winning awards the N word. This is just overt racism, call it what it is. https://t.co/OfMtVut5PC — Queer Latifah ✨ (@TheAfrocentricI) February 22, 2026

Oop Jamie Foxx ain’t having it! pic.twitter.com/HtiEAAwaeB — hate it. (@itsovermey) February 22, 2026

Explaining Tourette’s to the sub 85 IQ crowd https://t.co/ar7TqvZsec pic.twitter.com/SxLWtXX3Iu — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 23, 2026

Now, there’s uproar over how this incident was handled, with some even claiming that Davidson is a racist. Jamie Foxx was not pleased, and the overall reaction from Twitter seems to be those claiming Davidson meant what he said to others, noting that his condition makes him say and shout things, at times, terrible things, that are beyond his control.

Going after a man with Tourette’s seems ableist, no? Hey, I’m just going by their rules.

Davidson has since apologized:

John Davidson says he is “deeply mortified” that anyone thought his involuntary tics were “intentional or to carry any meaning.”



Full statement:



“I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend… pic.twitter.com/Ykdsuw66O0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2026

