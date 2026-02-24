Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Governance Wins

Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer'
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said...
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Jeanine Pirro Drops Prosecution Against Democratic Lawmakers for Video About Military
Jeanine Pirro Drops Prosecution Against Democratic Lawmakers for Video About Military
Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to Strike
Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to...
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About...
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony
President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of Her Mother
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of...
Truth, Not Trash
Truth, Not Trash
Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography
Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography
VIP
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
Government Subsidies Killed the EV Industry
Government Subsidies Killed the EV Industry
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most Useless Governor in America'
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most...
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started?
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and...
Tipsheet

Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Governance Wins

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Governance Wins
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It’s that time again, folks. The president will come to Congress to deliver the State of the Union address. And yes, there will be drama as weak sauce Democrats are boycotting the address, because they’re babies, their policies suck, and they’re all more Trump-deranged than most members of Antifa. Still, Trump plans to deliver what could be the longest State of the Union address in history, so buckle up.  

Advertisement

Ahead of championship sports games, the Republican Study Committee organized a roundtable discussion and Q&A session to highlight how conservative governance is achieving victories across the country. The event was hosted by Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO), who leads the messaging initiative. The gathering included key supporters of the Trump coalition, such as farmers, ranchers, and small business owners—Americans directly impacted by Washington's policies, including guest Ben Menges, a fifth-generation rancher from Arizona. 

Yet economic policy is only as good as public safety conditions, and law enforcement officials were present at this event as well. The homicide rate dipped dramatically under the Trump presidency, by at least 20 percent from last year. It’s amazing how we push some old, brain-dead guy out of the White House, and everyone starts behaving. Clermont County Sheriff Chris Stratton and Command Sergeant Major (ret.) John Herring were among the faces representing that part of the discussion.  

Nick Shirley, the YouTuber who gained an even greater following exposing Somali-led fraud in Minnesota, was there, along with David Hoch, another Minnesota-based watchdog who helped Shirley in his investigations and has been tracking such fraud allegations for years.  

Recommended

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY LAW AND ORDER REPUBLICAN PARTY

You can watch the full roundtable here: 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started? Dmitri Bolt
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer' Jeff Charles
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science Amy Curtis
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See Jeff Charles
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Advertisement