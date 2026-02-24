Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Governance Wins

It’s that time again, folks. The president will come to Congress to deliver the State of the Union address. And yes, there will be drama as weak sauce Democrats are boycotting the address, because they’re babies, their policies suck, and they’re all more Trump-deranged than most members of Antifa. Still, Trump plans to deliver what could be the longest State of the Union address in history, so buckle up.

Ahead of championship sports games, the Republican Study Committee organized a roundtable discussion and Q&A session to highlight how conservative governance is achieving victories across the country. The event was hosted by Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO), who leads the messaging initiative. The gathering included key supporters of the Trump coalition, such as farmers, ranchers, and small business owners—Americans directly impacted by Washington's policies, including guest Ben Menges, a fifth-generation rancher from Arizona.

Yet economic policy is only as good as public safety conditions, and law enforcement officials were present at this event as well. The homicide rate dipped dramatically under the Trump presidency, by at least 20 percent from last year. It’s amazing how we push some old, brain-dead guy out of the White House, and everyone starts behaving. Clermont County Sheriff Chris Stratton and Command Sergeant Major (ret.) John Herring were among the faces representing that part of the discussion.

Nick Shirley, the YouTuber who gained an even greater following exposing Somali-led fraud in Minnesota, was there, along with David Hoch, another Minnesota-based watchdog who helped Shirley in his investigations and has been tracking such fraud allegations for years.

You can watch the full roundtable here:

Kris Chorne, owner of Gratitude Spa & Salon in Bismarck, ND: We have an all-female staff; a lot of single moms just starting out, and I’m hearing amazing stories as they're filing their taxes and are not paying this year, are getting a great return. @RepublicanStudy pic.twitter.com/BzJfMejR1c — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 24, 2026

STANDING SHOULDER TO SHOULDER: Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby highlights the power of collaboration as New York’s Northern Border Security Committee joins forces with Canadian authorities and Southern border sheriffs during a roundtable with the @RepublicanStudy



Despite… pic.twitter.com/b6dLl7riv1 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 24, 2026

Clermont County, Ohio Sheriff Christopher E. Stratton says @POTUS' agenda has led to a drop in drug overdoses in his home County.@RepublicanStudy pic.twitter.com/ns0eIyEBtQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 24, 2026

David Briggs, CEO and Chairman of Sustainable Beef: Part of the tax bill that's really helped my employees is No Tax on Overtime... these are hardworking, family-oriented people, and to reward them with less taxes on their overtime is very beneficial. @RepublicanStudy pic.twitter.com/OyLb8rWvnd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 24, 2026

