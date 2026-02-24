Al Green Got Ejected From the House Chamber...and Here's the Sign He Showed Trump

President Trump’s State of the Union is happening as we speak. It’s set to be an epic one, and the longest in American history. If Trump is saying it will be long, you know it’s time to relax, sit, and have a drink. Be prepared for this address to wrap up around midnight.

Advertisement

Yet, as we entered the chamber, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) unveiled a sign in front of the president as he made his way toward Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance. It had to be something ridiculous because Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) ripped it down. It said, “black people aren’t apes.”

Rep. Al Green is quietly holding a sign that says "BLACK PEOPLE AREN'T APES!" At the State of the Union pic.twitter.com/UTDRIlo5U0 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 25, 2026

Al Green is already acting up pic.twitter.com/vVsEGgTy5c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

🚨WATCH: STEVE SCALISE RIPS A SIGN OUT OF AL GREEN’S HAND



pic.twitter.com/1irIcEX116 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) February 25, 2026

Green being kicked out was a mortal lock—it’s not the first time this man was escorted from the chamber. Not long after Trump began his remarks, he was ejected.

He barely lasted 10 minutes. That’s not courage; that’s a tantrum. That’s intolerance. That’s mental illness.

🚨 BREAKING: Within literal SECONDS of President Trump starting his speech, deranged Democrat Rep. Al Green has ALREADY gotten himself kicked out of the House chamber



Democrats always do a hell of a job embarrassing themselves 🤣



Way to go, Dems! pic.twitter.com/k4Okrx63gc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2026

After being removed from the State of the Union, Rep. Al Green told reporters: “Tonight, I wanted him to have a person confront him and let him know that Black people aren't apes.” pic.twitter.com/ZMKA1ubf6k — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.