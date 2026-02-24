Wait, That's What Set Off Libs About Abigail Spanberger's SOTU Response? You're Gonna Laugh at This.
The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem
Iranian Students Torch Regime’s Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges
Team USA Brings Home Gold and Steals the Show at the State of the Union
Team USA Attacked for Love of Country As Prominent Figure for Both Hockey Teams Kills the Narratives
Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight
Is Time Running Out for Sanctuary Cities?
Gun Rights Group Wants Explanation From Anti-Gunner Bloomberg Over Epstein Ties
Dan Bongino Goes Nuclear on Candace Owens
Speaker Johnson Slams Democrats for Holding Five Counter-Events to Trump’s State of the Union Address
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke to President Trump
Rashida Tlaib Has Massive Meltdown at the SOTU
SURPRISE: Guess What Thomas Massie Is Doing for the State of the Union
The Career of Tim Walz Is Over, and He Intends to Destroy Gun Rights on His Way Out
Al Green Got Ejected From the House Chamber...and Here's the Sign He Showed Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 24, 2026 9:30 PM
Al Green Got Ejected From the House Chamber...and Here's the Sign He Showed Trump
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Trump’s State of the Union is happening as we speak. It’s set to be an epic one, and the longest in American history. If Trump is saying it will be long, you know it’s time to relax, sit, and have a drink. Be prepared for this address to wrap up around midnight.  

Yet, as we entered the chamber, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) unveiled a sign in front of the president as he made his way toward Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance. It had to be something ridiculous because Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) ripped it down. It said, “black people aren’t apes.”  

Green being kicked out was a mortal lock—it’s not the first time this man was escorted from the chamber. Not long after Trump began his remarks, he was ejected.  

He barely lasted 10 minutes. That’s not courage; that’s a tantrum. That’s intolerance. That’s mental illness.  

