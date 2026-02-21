Trump Totally Blew Off CNN During His Tariff Presser Yesterday

President Trump held one of his signature press conferences yesterday after the Supreme Court’s disappointing ruling that he cannot impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. While this is acceptable—since there are alternative ways to impose tariffs—the president delivered some sharp remarks, though none matched the intensity of his attacks on CNN.

Granted, not as spicy as in times past, but still good. CNN’s Kristen Holmes tried to ask a question, but Trump shut her down:

.@POTUS nukes Fake News loser and serial liar @KristenhCNN: "I don't talk to CNN. It's Fake News." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MJSmUUaprB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2026

"I don't talk to CNN. It's Fake News,” he said.

It follows a totally fabricated report by the network alleging that the president had a meltdown after the ruling was announced.

According to a source OUTSIDE THE ADMINISTRATION on POTUS reaction to tariff ruling during governors breakfast:



“an aide came in, handed him a note, he called it a disgrace and then he went on with the remarks”



Contradicts CNN reporting about an expletive-laden rant — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 20, 2026

CNN is fake news. https://t.co/l7Vb1fsWgn — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) February 20, 2026

This line about the Supreme Court at the State of the Union was vintage Trump.

REPORTER: The Supreme Court Justices who ruled against the tariffs, are they still invited to your State of the Union?@POTUS: "Yeah, they are invited — barely... Three are happily invited... Honestly, I couldn't care less if they come." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/p8ohkSzwpY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2026

