This State Is Getting Closer to Eliminating Property Taxes
Trump Totally Blew Off CNN During His Tariff Presser Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 21, 2026 10:15 AM
Trump Totally Blew Off CNN During His Tariff Presser Yesterday
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump held one of his signature press conferences yesterday after the Supreme Court’s disappointing ruling that he cannot impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. While this is acceptable—since there are alternative ways to impose tariffs—the president delivered some sharp remarks, though none matched the intensity of his attacks on CNN.

Granted, not as spicy as in times past, but still good. CNN’s Kristen Holmes tried to ask a question, but Trump shut her down: 

"I don't talk to CNN. It's Fake News,” he said. 

It follows a totally fabricated report by the network alleging that the president had a meltdown after the ruling was announced.

This line about the Supreme Court at the State of the Union was vintage Trump.

