Dems' Rejoicing Over the Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Tariffs Got Wrecked...by CNN?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 21, 2026 1:30 PM
Dems' Rejoicing Over the Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Tariffs Got Wrecked...by CNN?
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Make no mistake; President Trump was not happy about the Supreme Court’s ruling on his tariff agenda. The Court’s opinion yesterday was that the president cannot impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Trump held a press conference yesterday afternoon, where he expressed his displeasure but added that there are other avenues to impose tariffs, as other legal scholars noted.  

In fact, there’s a lot of runway for the Trump White House to continue this economic policy, which the president has also said works in our nation’s national security interest. He issued them at the media event:

And can he do it? He sure can. CNN’s Jake Tapper delivered that update, which surely deflated the anti-Trump elation from the ruling, which should’ve been short-lived. 

