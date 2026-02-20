A Dance Team Did Not Just Do This Regarding the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis...

FBI Had to Slap Down CBS News Over This Fake News Piece About Kash Patel
FBI Had to Slap Down CBS News Over This Fake News Piece About...
Ilhan Omar Just Called on Democrats to Abolish This Agency
Ilhan Omar Just Called on Democrats to Abolish This Agency
VIP
The Deplorable Treatment of Afghan Women Is a Glimpse Into Our Future
The Deplorable Treatment of Afghan Women Is a Glimpse Into Our Future
In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani
In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani
Steven Spielberg Flees California Before Its Billionaire Wealth Tax Fleeces Him
Steven Spielberg Flees California Before Its Billionaire Wealth Tax Fleeces Him
Why Does 'Trans' Minnesota Politician Finke Oppose Restricting Adult Websites?
Why Does 'Trans' Minnesota Politician Finke Oppose Restricting Adult Websites?
Here's What President Trump Had to Say About the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling
Here's What President Trump Had to Say About the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling
Oklahoma Bill Would Mandate Gun Safety Training in Public Schools
Oklahoma Bill Would Mandate Gun Safety Training in Public Schools
VIP
Here Is the Silver Lining to the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling
Here Is the Silver Lining to the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling
CA Bends The Knee, Newsom Will Now Mandate English Proficiency Tests for Truck Drivers
CA Bends The Knee, Newsom Will Now Mandate English Proficiency Tests for Truck...
Will The Trump Administration Be Forced to Pay Back Billions in Tariff Revenue?
Will The Trump Administration Be Forced to Pay Back Billions in Tariff Revenue?
Justice Thomas Blasts The Supreme Court Majority for Striking Down Trump’s Tariffs
Justice Thomas Blasts The Supreme Court Majority for Striking Down Trump’s Tariffs
Kansas Engineer Gets 29 Months for $1.2M Kickback Scheme on Nuclear Weapons Projects
Kansas Engineer Gets 29 Months for $1.2M Kickback Scheme on Nuclear Weapons Projects
DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Ohio Healthcare Company
DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Ohio Healthcare Company
Tipsheet

A Dance Team Did Not Just Do This Regarding the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 20, 2026 3:00 PM
A Dance Team Did Not Just Do This Regarding the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis...
AP Photo/Tom Baker

What did I just see? I thought the scenes of lonely, single, college-educated liberal white women shouting into their phones were bad; this is even worse. It’s all pretty terrible: a group of dancers performed a protest in response to the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.  

Advertisement

Sweet Lord, what new nightmare is this? It’s utterly unnecessary and in poor taste. Pretti and Good were both shot and killed by federal immigration officers after they interfered with ICE operations in the city. Good collided her car with a federal officer, prompting her to be shot on January 7. Pretti was shot by Border Patrol about two weeks later. Both were known as professional leftist agitators who believed they were above the law and paid the price for it.  

Recommended

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Following the shooting, Minneapolis increased cooperation with ICE, and Border Czar Tom Homan canceled the mass raids in the city. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Justice Thomas Blasts The Supreme Court Majority for Striking Down Trump’s Tariffs Dmitri Bolt
In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani Amy Curtis
FBI Had to Slap Down CBS News Over This Fake News Piece About Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Steven Spielberg Flees California Before Its Billionaire Wealth Tax Fleeces Him Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
Advertisement