A Dance Team Did Not Just Do This Regarding the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis...

What did I just see? I thought the scenes of lonely, single, college-educated liberal white women shouting into their phones were bad; this is even worse. It’s all pretty terrible: a group of dancers performed a protest in response to the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Sweet Lord, what new nightmare is this? It’s utterly unnecessary and in poor taste. Pretti and Good were both shot and killed by federal immigration officers after they interfered with ICE operations in the city. Good collided her car with a federal officer, prompting her to be shot on January 7. Pretti was shot by Border Patrol about two weeks later. Both were known as professional leftist agitators who believed they were above the law and paid the price for it.

Following the shooting, Minneapolis increased cooperation with ICE, and Border Czar Tom Homan canceled the mass raids in the city.

