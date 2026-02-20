DC Water CEO: 'We Had Too Many White Men in Charge'

The DC sewer disaster is poised to be the worst wastewater incident in U.S. history. Just over four weeks ago, an underground sewer line ruptured, releasing more than 240 million gallons of sewage into the Potomac. The river, already rated poorly for cleanliness and safety, has now been further contaminated. It’s not safe for any water-based activities for the foreseeable future, but that’s another story. It’s going to take around nine-to-ten months to fix.

The current CEO and GM of DC Water is David Gadis, a former 2022 Biden national infrastructure appointee, who had this to say about his new job:

DC Water's Manager David Gadis:

"We had too many white men in charge"

"The executives should reflect the city"



DC just had the largest sewage spill in US history: 240 𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 gallons in one month FLOODING the Potomac pic.twitter.com/shQ9rZfWJV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2026

240 million gallons of Maryland sewage flowing past the Kennedy Center and the Jefferson Memorial makes the whole "Drain the Swamp" slogan hit differently. https://t.co/rVLb8icE3N — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 18, 2026

The worst sewage spill in U.S. history, but at least DC Water's staff is 82% "BIPOC" pic.twitter.com/Y1vr4imjY1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2026

I don’t care what a company looks like—just do your job. As a non-white person, I couldn’t care less about the bean-counting regarding diversity. I don’t, because every time we hear stories about companies that have sacrificed competency for skin color, disaster strikes.

‘The best person for the job’ is the only indicator that should be considered regarding employment, which is common sense, though a phrase now attacked for promoting white supremacy or something.

Is the media covering the spill? Yes. Is it fair coverage? No.