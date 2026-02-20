DC Water CEO: 'We Had Too Many White Men in Charge'

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please...
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are...
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of...
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for M...
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Mi...
VIP
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the...
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate Them Entirely
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate...
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

DC Water CEO: 'We Had Too Many White Men in Charge'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 20, 2026 6:50 AM
DC Water CEO: 'We Had Too Many White Men in Charge'
ZGF Architects LLP via AP

The DC sewer disaster is poised to be the worst wastewater incident in U.S. history. Just over four weeks ago, an underground sewer line ruptured, releasing more than 240 million gallons of sewage into the Potomac. The river, already rated poorly for cleanliness and safety, has now been further contaminated. It’s not safe for any water-based activities for the foreseeable future, but that’s another story. It’s going to take around nine-to-ten months to fix.  

Advertisement

The current CEO and GM of DC Water is David Gadis, a former 2022 Biden national infrastructure appointee, who had this to say about his new job: 

I don’t care what a company looks like—just do your job. As a non-white person, I couldn’t care less about the bean-counting regarding diversity. I don’t, because every time we hear stories about companies that have sacrificed competency for skin color, disaster strikes.  

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

EPA MARYLAND USA WASHINGTON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

‘The best person for the job’ is the only indicator that should be considered regarding employment, which is common sense, though a phrase now attacked for promoting white supremacy or something. 

Is the media covering the spill? Yes. Is it fair coverage? No.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs Amy Curtis
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate Amy Curtis
The Trans Ice Rink Shooter Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement