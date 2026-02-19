The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something

The Obama presidential library already looked terrible when the first vestiges of the building were revealed. It hasn’t gotten better. Now, some are noticing that the building's exterior looks like the guard tower of a North Korean prison. Also, the project is running way overbudget. Twitchy had the story first. It’s become a running joke:

I's indistinguishable from L's and T's. E's indistinguishable from F's. Multiple words get disjointed--not just on one plane but two.

Truly, one of the most headache-inducing reading experiences I've ever had. pic.twitter.com/hohr6Whusy — Jacob Shell (@JacobAShell) February 17, 2026

It should look like this. pic.twitter.com/FG8WVHkfnK — The OverboostedOne (@OverboostedOne) February 17, 2026

The Obama Library contains a *literal* wall of text



Physically building lefty memes pic.twitter.com/DWIZnJ0iPn — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) October 20, 2025

Obama's presidential library may come to symbolize more than intended from the administration. The library was supposed to run $330 million and is now over $850 million and growing. The promised endowment to protect the public from debt is virtually empty. https://t.co/B03oaICIsX — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 27, 2025

What a nightmare, but I’m sure the media coverage of its opening will be couched as some historic event, because that’s how our press reacts to anything Obama does, right? The ‘If you like your plan, you can keep it’ memes were pretty funny.

Money donated to build Obama library being sent on to politically charged Tides group https://t.co/wK8vhfKut5 pic.twitter.com/ZyPpKc130o — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2025

