Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories

I know the media needs something to talk about, but can we find a better filler than this? I don’t care whether Kamala Harris would do better than Donald Trump in a rematch, or whatever. That’s never going to happen. It won’t happen. And such mental exercises will only exacerbate the insanity engulfing the base of the Democratic Party, namely, the hordes of unhinged college-educated single women who are friendless and scream into their phones daily.

Stop. These silly stories need to stop:

And yes, I’m sure Trump did better than Joe Biden after 2020, though there are issues there that I will not go into, but you know what I mean. On both sides, this exercise needs to end.

In sports, people do the same thing. Would the 2008 New York Giants have repeated if Plaxico Burress hadn’t shot himself in the leg? Enough. It happened, and they didn’t, much to my dismay.

You can’t look back, whether it be elections, sports, or stock trading.

Donald J. Trump is president. Can we move on please?

