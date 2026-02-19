Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories

The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's Question
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's...
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border?
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border?
Louisiana Official Used Taxpayer Money to Fund Legal Defense
Louisiana Official Used Taxpayer Money to Fund Legal Defense
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening Reason Why.
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening...
VIP
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
VIP
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not the Whole Story
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not...
JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace Benefits Americans
JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace...
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the...
Marco Rubio Applauds President Trump As the Board of Peace Convenes Its First Meeting in DC
Marco Rubio Applauds President Trump As the Board of Peace Convenes Its First...
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Tipsheet

Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 19, 2026 4:00 PM
Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories
AP Photo

I know the media needs something to talk about, but can we find a better filler than this? I don’t care whether Kamala Harris would do better than Donald Trump in a rematch, or whatever. That’s never going to happen. It won’t happen. And such mental exercises will only exacerbate the insanity engulfing the base of the Democratic Party, namely, the hordes of unhinged college-educated single women who are friendless and scream into their phones daily. 

Advertisement

Stop. These silly stories need to stop: 

And yes, I’m sure Trump did better than Joe Biden after 2020, though there are issues there that I will not go into, but you know what I mean. On both sides, this exercise needs to end.  

Recommended

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

In sports, people do the same thing. Would the 2008 New York Giants have repeated if Plaxico Burress hadn’t shot himself in the leg? Enough. It happened, and they didn’t, much to my dismay.  

You can’t look back, whether it be elections, sports, or stock trading. 

Donald J. Trump is president. Can we move on please? 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia Amy Curtis
What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops? Kurt Schlichter
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address Dmitri Bolt
Seattle's Socialist Barista Mayor Shows She's Ill-Prepared for Her First Real Job Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Advertisement