White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's Question

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was stunned by this question yesterday. CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe asked where and when President Trump believed he was falsely accused of racism. I’m not joking.

“Where or when does the president believe he has been falsely called racist?” he asked.

“You're kidding, right? Leavitt said. “I will pull you a plethora of examples...of radical democrats throughout the years who have accused the president, falsely, of being a racist,” she added.

Were these people asleep for the past decade? I’m serious. How is that even a serious question? There’s no excuse for it. They all know each other. They likely get the same clips in their feeds. Sure, CBS News is undergoing an editorial renovation, but it’s not going to turn into Fox News, though many whiny staffers think so since they can’t lie about this administration at will.

Anyways, to answer this question, here’s a pretty solid compilation of Trump being falsely accused of being a racist:

