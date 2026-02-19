White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's Question

Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories
Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border?
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border?
Louisiana Official Used Taxpayer Money to Fund Legal Defense
Louisiana Official Used Taxpayer Money to Fund Legal Defense
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening Reason Why.
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening...
VIP
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
VIP
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not the Whole Story
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not...
JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace Benefits Americans
JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace...
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the...
Marco Rubio Applauds President Trump As the Board of Peace Convenes Its First Meeting in DC
Marco Rubio Applauds President Trump As the Board of Peace Convenes Its First...
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Tipsheet

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's Question

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 19, 2026 3:00 PM
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's Question
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was stunned by this question yesterday. CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe asked where and when President Trump believed he was falsely accused of racism. I’m not joking. 

Advertisement

“Where or when does the president believe he has been falsely called racist?” he asked. 

“You're kidding, right? Leavitt said. “I will pull you a plethora of examples...of radical democrats throughout the years who have accused the president, falsely, of being a racist,” she added. 

Recommended

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Were these people asleep for the past decade? I’m serious. How is that even a serious question? There’s no excuse for it. They all know each other. They likely get the same clips in their feeds. Sure, CBS News is undergoing an editorial renovation, but it’s not going to turn into Fox News, though many whiny staffers think so since they can’t lie about this administration at will.  

Anyways, to answer this question, here’s a pretty solid compilation of Trump being falsely accused of being a racist:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia Amy Curtis
What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops? Kurt Schlichter
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address Dmitri Bolt
Seattle's Socialist Barista Mayor Shows She's Ill-Prepared for Her First Real Job Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Advertisement