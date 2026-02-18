CNN Guest Has Found This Narrative to Be Supremely Boring..And That Was Just the Beginning

When Scott Jennings isn’t around, you can always count on Ben Ferguson or Kevin O’Leary to fill in and deliver crushing blows to liberal narratives just as effectively. O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank, wasn’t having any of the Left’s nonsense on voter ID laws or the ongoing ICE operations.

On voter ID, he now finds this issue to be remarkably boring, especially when most of Europe has laws on the books that mirror the SAVE Act:

Kevin O’Leary lays down the facts on voter ID to the CNN panel, and why the US is behind the rest of the world.



Mr. Wonderful says this shouldn’t even be up for debate when this problem was “solved decades ago” by every other nation.



O’LEARY: “This narrative has to be… pic.twitter.com/4SEou5S0C4 — Overton (@overton_news) February 17, 2026

This narrative has to be bipartisan by every metric.” “Every 24 months we go through this debate over and over again, when every country — the Nordic countries in Europe, France, Switzerland, Canada, Australia — solved this problem decades ago.” “A, you got to be a citizen to vote, you got to prove it. We all agree at the table on that one.” “Number two, there’s such advancement in technology to make sure there’s no cheating. We should implement it here!” “And get all this crapola over with, it’s getting almost boring every 24 months. Oh, the election is rigged. Oh this guy is doing this, this guy is doing that.” “No other country has this narrative. Nobody.”

But things went off the rails when O’Leary refused to concede the shoddy talking points from guest Tezlyn Figaro, who wanted to bring the conversation back to due process and incarceration while the Shark Tank host was discussing ICE operations, deportations, and their impact on the economy with Leigh McGowan. That segment touched on red states rejecting land bids for ICE detention centers. Figaro and O’Leary duked it out over this one:

CNN panelist gets TRIGGERED after Kevin O’Leary says illegal aliens caught by ICE must be detained and deported.



Tezlyn Figaro quickly spun it into a debate over incarceration and CHAOS ensued.



O’LEARY: “If you actually are found, I don’t know, ICE or some other law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/IyhoOy1X2J — Overton (@overton_news) February 17, 2026

FIGARO: “I just want to stop pretending like we just treat everybody so well. You know, in our prison system, including, you know, those who are American citizens.” “There’s a documentary right now about Alabama inmates. I’m sure you’ve seen how they’re being treated within our facilities.” “Let’s stop acting like there’s not something called the—” O’LEARY: “You mean American citizens?” FIGARO: “Yes, American citizens.” O’LEARY: “That break the law and go to prison?” FIGARO: “No, everybody doesn’t always break the law and go to prison. See that’s where you’ve been so focused on the Dow and haven’t been focused on what’s actually happening.” O’LEARY: “No, no. I’m focused on breaking the law. You shouldn’t break the law if you want to stay out of prison.” FIGARO: “And I’m focused on something called due process and on people who get incarcerated before they’re actually found guilty, people who can’t afford bail.” O’LEARY: “So you’re okay if somebody murders somebody and they shouldn’t go to prison?” FIGARO: “No, I didn’t say anything about murder.” “Everybody, don't break the law and just go to prison. Doesn't work that way.”

Never a dull moment on this show, as long as they keep a cycle of good conservatives to keep the whackjobs in line.

