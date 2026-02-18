Bloomberg Reporter Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Presser With Hungarian PM

They’re not meant to have a side, right? The media is supposed to be impartial. But we know that’s incorrect. To be honest, it’s ancient history at this point. Consider this Bloomberg reporter, now going viral for all the wrong reasons. He was seen flipping off Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on February 16:

Journalisming. https://t.co/whUnWr58Jt — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 17, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Clip of Bloomberg reporter Thomas Escritt at the joint press conference with Viktor Orbán and Marco Rubio, giving them the finger, is going viral.



And they still want you to believe the corporate media is independent. pic.twitter.com/zvyzpxkmSn — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 18, 2026

Again, it’s not a shocking development, but it adds another annotation to the fact that the establishment media remains a dying industry. They didn’t learn from the rise of Donald Trump and other like-minded movements in Europe. They don’t understand the populist resurgence, and they’re betting that this moment is temporary.

I wouldn’t take that bet.

Also, as an aside, if you're going to give someone the middle finger, don't be a spaz about it. The reporter has since locked his Twitter account. Do we think this guy gets fired? Now, that would be the shocking ending to this story, right?

The media hates us, we don't care.

