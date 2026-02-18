VIP
The Death of Cross-Examination
CNN Guest Has Found This Narrative to Be Supremely Boring..And That Was Just the Beginning
Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy
Schrödinger's Trans Women
Check Out How Nashville Jacked Up Property Taxes for One Local Business
This North Carolina Republican Believes His Home Was Targeted in a Drive-By Shooting
Olympian Who Bashed Trump Over LGBTQ Rights Is Out of Medal Contention
Mamdani's Solution to City's Budget Shortfall Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Anti-ICE Groups Have Found a New Way to 'Resist' Federal Immigration Laws
Who Taught Teachers’ Unions to Stop Teaching?
They'll Never Learn
Restore Upward Mobility by Restoring the Dream of Home Ownership
California’s Gasoline Prices Aren’t a Jones Act Problem — They’re a California Policy Problem
AI Companies Aren’t Our Masters, Yet
Tipsheet

Bloomberg Reporter Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Presser With Hungarian PM

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 18, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

They’re not meant to have a side, right? The media is supposed to be impartial.  But we know that’s incorrect. To be honest, it’s ancient history at this point. Consider this Bloomberg reporter, now going viral for all the wrong reasons. He was seen flipping off Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on February 16:

Again, it’s not a shocking development, but it adds another annotation to the fact that the establishment media remains a dying industry. They didn’t learn from the rise of Donald Trump and other like-minded movements in Europe. They don’t understand the populist resurgence, and they’re betting that this moment is temporary.  

I wouldn’t take that bet. 

Also, as an aside, if you're going to give someone the middle finger, don't be a spaz about it. The reporter has since locked his Twitter account. Do we think this guy gets fired? Now, that would be the shocking ending to this story, right? 

The media hates us, we don't care. 

