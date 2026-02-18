Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy

I’m sorry, but who can be friends with, let alone reason with, this woman? It’s insane. It’s 20 seconds of pure unadulterated insanity, and we don’t even know what she’s talking about. It’s obviously about Donald Trump, his agenda, and the administration writ large. But this woman is so unhinged that she just yells into the void while driving, mind you.

It’s also a call for mass executions, saying that impeachment isn’t enough. She wants to see these people, presumably Trump officials or ICE agents, hanged by the ankles and cut from “groin to chain.”

I saw it, so now you have to.



These people are obsessed with violence. pic.twitter.com/Pk3f2YrZqj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2026

WTF is that? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 17, 2026

Of course, she’s a white leftist, and she’s all alone in that car, screaming at the top of her lungs. These are the folks we’re supposed to share a country with—I’ll take a hard pass on that one.

It’s always the same cast of characters: lonely, insane, lefty white women screaming into their phones, alone, in their living rooms, cars, and parking lots. That’s not activism; that’s mental illness. What would you think if you came upon these antics in public?

Since the 2016 election, the lurch toward insanity in public policy has been well documented. The enabling, defense, and lust for political violence, however, have been even more rapid on the Left.

The intersection of weed and Zoloft... pic.twitter.com/okdNBmyjYf — Slaps Stroganoff (@SlapsStroganoff) February 18, 2026

