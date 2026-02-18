VIP
The Death of Cross-Examination
CNN Guest Has Found This Narrative to Be Supremely Boring..And That Was Just the Beginning
Bloomberg Reporter Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Presser With Hungarian PM
Schrödinger's Trans Women
Check Out How Nashville Jacked Up Property Taxes for One Local Business
This North Carolina Republican Believes His Home Was Targeted in a Drive-By Shooting
Olympian Who Bashed Trump Over LGBTQ Rights Is Out of Medal Contention
Mamdani's Solution to City's Budget Shortfall Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Anti-ICE Groups Have Found a New Way to 'Resist' Federal Immigration Laws
Who Taught Teachers’ Unions to Stop Teaching?
They'll Never Learn
Restore Upward Mobility by Restoring the Dream of Home Ownership
California’s Gasoline Prices Aren’t a Jones Act Problem — They’re a California Policy Problem
AI Companies Aren’t Our Masters, Yet
Tipsheet

Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 18, 2026 6:55 AM
Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

I’m sorry, but who can be friends with, let alone reason with, this woman? It’s insane. It’s 20 seconds of pure unadulterated insanity, and we don’t even know what she’s talking about. It’s obviously about Donald Trump, his agenda, and the administration writ large. But this woman is so unhinged that she just yells into the void while driving, mind you.  

It’s also a call for mass executions, saying that impeachment isn’t enough. She wants to see these people, presumably Trump officials or ICE agents, hanged by the ankles and cut from “groin to chain.” 

Of course, she’s a white leftist, and she’s all alone in that car, screaming at the top of her lungs. These are the folks we’re supposed to share a country with—I’ll take a hard pass on that one.  

It’s always the same cast of characters: lonely, insane, lefty white women screaming into their phones, alone, in their living rooms, cars, and parking lots. That’s not activism; that’s mental illness. What would you think if you came upon these antics in public?

Since the 2016 election, the lurch toward insanity in public policy has been well documented. The enabling, defense, and lust for political violence, however, have been even more rapid on the Left. 

