Are We Shocked That the Media Are Avoiding This DC Story?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 16, 2026 7:00 AM
Are We Shocked That the Media Are Avoiding This DC Story?
AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

Washington DC faces a severe crisis. Recently, a ruptured underground sewer line leaked over 200 million gallons of waste into the Potomac, creating a major biohazard. The situation isn’t safe, and conditions were already poor before this event. Repairing the damage is expected to take nine to ten months, highlighting the city's ongoing infrastructure challenges. David Gadis, appointed to the National Infrastructure Advisory Council by Biden in 2022, is the CEO and general manager of DC Water. Yes, there’s a Biden connection, which explains why The Washington Post is steering clear of this story. As David Burge, aka Iowahawkblog, once posted in 2014:

There was no coverage of it anywhere over the weekend. What could be the largest sewage spill disaster in US history was suffocated with a pillow (via Newsbusters): 

Back on January 19, a D.C. Water sewer pipe burst ahead of a major winter storm, sending hundreds of millions of gallons of untreated sewage — collected from homes and businesses in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs — into the Potomac River and triggering not only a foul smell and unspeakable solids, but levels for bacteria such as e. coli soaring to 4,000 times above safe levels for recreational use. 

As of this week, concerns remain and questions have arisen as to D.C. Water’s grasp of the situation and basic transparency. And with a major waterway in the greater Washington D.C. area serving as both a source of drinking water and the backdrop to major events celebrating America’s 250th birthday, one would think story would merit national attention. 

Instead, the major broadcast networks of ABC, CBS, and NBC have refused to mention it on their flagship broadcast network morning or evening shows. 

In contrast, NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight covered it twice, serving as the plunger to what would otherwise largely be a blocked-out system. 

MARYLAND MEDIA BIAS VIRGINIA WASHINGTON

And Jorge Bonilla, also of Newsbusters, mentioned that the Sunday shows also avoided it. Why? You already know the answer. 

