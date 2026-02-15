Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said.

On most issues, we usually disagree with Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks, a progressive group. However, today he’s correct. The only question I have is ‘where’s the lie?' While Uygur might have an ulterior motive of wanting the party to shift more left, his point is valid: The Democratic Party is full of people who have done nothing, know nothing, and, for some reason related to their politics, have gained an undeserved arrogance.

I was just in Washington and here's my read of Democratic Party right now. 98% of them think they are the most important people on earth. 98% of them have done absolutely nothing. They demand respect, which they haven't earned at all. They have an unbearable entitlement complex. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 14, 2026

And that's why Democrats keep losing the elections that truly matter—although we don't really mind. We hope your self-righteous posturing continues to lead you straight into the electoral challenges. If you stick to some of your current stances, it won't help, as a coalition of gays, unhinged white progressive women, and beta males isn't a winning formula for national elections.

For the most part, Democrats are a regional party confined to the coasts and cities. It shall remain that way if they go crazy on trans issues, immigration, and their overall demeanor. It’s exclusionary, shrill, and smug to the nth degree. As for the midterms, well, some Democrats might overperform, but, as in 2018, it’s because Trump voters will vote Democrat. It’s just what it is, folks. But that’s a tale for another time. For now, yes, Mr. Uygur’s tweet is quite accurate.

