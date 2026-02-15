Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said.
Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 15, 2026 1:30 PM
Keith Olbermann is generally someone to disregard, but watching his self-destruction is oddly entertaining. Since he has become virtually unemployable, he seems to have too much free time. His ongoing downfall resembles a slow trainwreck—highly captivating yet entirely self-inflicted, and viewers choose to watch willingly. He’s like a clown who can be outsmarted easily, yet I never expected a meteorologist to defeat him so thoroughly.  

Initially, he confronted a weather forecaster—how bored must he be? Chris Martz criticized Al Gore over climate change claims, which somehow appeared on Olbermann’s feed, prompting this post.

He’s just an unserious person. Martz could’ve ignored him, but he decided to respond—he drove over Keith with a tank: 

Keith, I am a meteorologist. 

That means I study the atmosphere. We don’t just point at a green screen and say “It gonna rain.” 

You, on the other hand, are a washed-up, irrelevant sports “journalist” who has been fired from nearly every job you ever had because of your unprofessionalism. 

I am a young, vibrant 23-year-old and I have my whole life ahead of me. 

You, on the other hand, are a 67-year-old, single, childless, miserable old man that nobody wants to be around, and nobody will remember 50 years from now. 

Damn, Chris. But, also true.  

Well done, sir. 

