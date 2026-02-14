Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
VIP
Tipsheet

Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 14, 2026 12:45 PM
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sorry I missed this, guys. As you know, Democrats are ineffectual: they shut down the Department of Homeland Security after it ran out of funds on Friday because congressional Republicans refused to concede to their extreme demands about ICE's deportation methods. The shutdown was intended to halt operations, but that didn't happen. Interestingly, no one criticized Obama's deportations, which occurred under different procedures than the ones Democrats now advocate (via NBC News):

The Department of Homeland Security shut down this weekend as the White House and Democratic leaders continued to discuss changes to U.S. immigration enforcement after federal agents killed two American citizens in Minnesota last month. 

The two sides have continued to trade offers, signaling some hope for an agreement. But it remains unclear which Democratic demands the White House will agree to and Congress left Washington on Thursday without a deal. 

With Congress out of town, DHS’s funding formally lapsed at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. That means that federal employees at agencies such as FEMA, the Transportation Security Administration and the Coast Guard won’t be paid, though most of them will continue showing up for work because their jobs are considered critical. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, which are at the center of the parties’ dispute, will be even less affected by the shutdown. Employees at both agencies are expected to continue working and to continue getting paid, since those agencies still have access to $75 billion in funding approved last year in President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” 

The House and Senate aren’t scheduled to return until Feb. 23, raising the prospect of a DHS shutdown for at least 10 days. But they could return sooner if there’s a bill to vote on. 

[…] 

On Thursday, Senate Republicans failed to advance legislation to fund DHS for the rest of the fiscal year by a vote of 52-47, falling far short of the 60 needed to clear a filibuster. The only Democrat joining them was Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. 

After that, Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., sought unanimous consent to pass a stopgap bill to keep funds flowing for two weeks while the two parties continued to negotiate. That was blocked by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on behalf of Democrats, who have made clear they won’t accept another short-term bill without reforms. 

Democrats just love shutting down government, in whole or in part, because they feel like it. Only people who can afford to do so think this way. These people are also a**holes. 

