VIP
It's Time for the Epstein Story to Be Buried
It's Time for the Epstein Story to Be Buried
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance
Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance
Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It Will Make Libs Go Bananas.
Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It...
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer
The January Inflation Report Just Dropped. Here's What It Says.
The January Inflation Report Just Dropped. Here's What It Says.
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is.
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What...
L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries
L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again
Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE Facility
Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE...
One Citizen. One Vote. Period.
One Citizen. One Vote. Period.
The Antisemitism Broken Record
The Antisemitism Broken Record
Before Protesting ICE, Learn How Government Works
Before Protesting ICE, Learn How Government Works
Representing the United States on the World Stage Is a Privilege, Not a Platform to Bash Your Country
Representing the United States on the World Stage Is a Privilege, Not a...
Older Generations Teach the Lost Art of Romance
Older Generations Teach the Lost Art of Romance
Tipsheet

House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 13, 2026 6:55 AM
House Dem Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Funding Fight
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Agreeing to the short-term Department of Homeland Security funding bill always carried risks, but available options were limited. Both parties preferred to avoid another prolonged government shutdown. While most of the government is funded through September under the new framework, DHS funding remains a contentious issue following the nationwide ICE raids, particularly in Minneapolis, where two radical leftists were killed while attempting to interfere with police operations. 

Advertisement

With funding depleting, Rep. Sydney Kai Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) openly admitted that her primary concern isn’t the impact on constituents if DHS funding is cut. Instead, it’s about standing against ICE and permitting illegal alien offenders, including murderers, rapists, and drug kingpins, go free. CNN pulled that answer out of her: 

The Alex Pretti shooting on January 24 killed the House package, as no Senate Democrats were going to sign off on it. President Trump and Chuck Schumer struck a deal, splitting the bills, passing the bulk of them, and providing a stopgap on DHS to negotiate a larger spending bill.  

Recommended

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Democrats want to engulf the ICE deportation operation in so much legalese and procedure as to make it irrelevant. It’s a no-go on their warrant demands for the federal immigration agency. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
RFK Revealed Why He Wasn't Scared of COVID...It Was a Legendary Answer Matt Vespa
We Regret to Inform You That Democrats Are Grilling Again Amy Curtis
Georgia Is Trying to Prevent a 'Renee Good' Situation in the State. It Will Make Libs Go Bananas. Matt Vespa
L.A. County Supervisors Just Voted to Hike the Price of Groceries Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lisa Murkowski Got Cooked by This Community Note Over Her SAVE Act Stance Matt Vespa
Advertisement